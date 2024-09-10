print-icon
Looting Hits Gucci Store In DC As Chaos Breaks Out In City Center & Georgetown Areas

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024 - 01:05 PM

The Washington Post confirms "incidents of looting and vandalism" in Georgetown, City Center, and other parts of Washington, DC, in the overnight hours. 

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released a statement that said, "Overnight, groups of individuals decided to destroy property and burglarize businesses throughout our city, specifically in the City Center and Georgetown areas, along with a store in the H Street Corridor, a store in Logan Circle, and a store north of Columbia Heights."

"We immediately increased our police resources in the impacted areas. Preliminary, MPD is investigating six burglaries and six destruction of property offenses in those area," police said. 

Footage of the looting was uploaded to X. Citizen journalists reported that rioters stormed a Gucci store and other brick-and-mortar shops.

WaPo explained, "The police statement did not specify a reason for the disorderly incidents. However, they came hours after police released body-camera video of the incident this month in which officers fatally shot a violence interrupter." 

Right, because the first response is to loot a Gucci store.

Here's what X users are saying about the incident:

This was only made possible by Biden-Harris' 'new way forward' of so-called change, quickly spiraling the nation into chaos.

