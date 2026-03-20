"Lot Of Questions On Structure:" Goldman Reacts To Old Bay Maker's Bid For Unilever Food Unit

Bloomberg reported earlier this week that Unilever Plc was in early talks to sell its food business - a move that would end its competition with major packaged-food rivals, including Nestlé, PepsiCo, and Kraft Heinz.

By Friday morning, Unilever stated in a press release that, despite "media speculation regarding a potential transaction involving its Foods business," it had, in fact, received an "inbound offer" for the unit from Hunt Valley, Maryland-based McCormick & Company.

"Unilever confirms that it has received an inbound offer for its Foods business and is in discussions with McCormick & Company, Inc. There can be no certainty that any transaction will be agreed," the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company said.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week that Unilever was in the early stages of offloading all or part of its food business.

Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez is making a strategic shift to secure at least higher-growth revenue from personal care, wellness, and beauty products, pivoting away from lower-margin food items. Fernandez is now a year into the turnaround plan.

Unilever shares rose nearly 2% in London trading on the news. The stock is down 5% year to date and has traded sideways since 2019. McCormick shares in premarket trading in New York were flat. This year, shares are down 20% and have halved from their 2022 peak above $100.

Goldman analyst Natasha de la Grense offered her first take on a potential deal in which McCormick could acquire Unilever's food unit.

Has confirmed that it is in talks with McCormick regarding an offer for its Food business. In the context of investor feedback earlier this week revealing limited appetite for a long, messy spin-off, it is encouraging we've had two reports of trade buyer interest for this asset (one of which is now confirmed). Note that there would likely be less of an anti-trust concern for Unilever Food combining with McCormick (than Kraft Heinz). Lots of questions on structure with investors noting Unilever Foods is larger, more profitable and should trade on a higher premium. WSJ and Reuters mention a 100% equity deal but people view that as an unlikely outcome given aforementioned points. Most investors we spoke with are considering a merged entity in which Unilever retains a majority stake but also receives some cash. This would enable deconsolidation of Food but participation for Unilever in upside associated with merger synergies (which could potentially offset dissynergies for Unilever group). As mentioned earlier this week, investors see merit in an exit of Food from a long term growth and multiple perspective although are wary of cash/profit dilution.

For McCormick, the deal would accelerate its push beyond spices into condiments and branded foods.

Known for Old Bay seasoning, the company would be building on prior acquisitions such as French's and Frank's RedHot.