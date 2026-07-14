Summary:

Lucid Reponds , Denies AlixPartners Has Recommended Bankruptcy Route

, Denies AlixPartners Has Recommended Bankruptcy Route Lucid Crashes On Report It's Weighing A Take-Private Or Bankruptcy

Lucid Denies Report

Lucid responded to Electric-Vehicles.com's report, stating that restructuring adviser AlixPartners has not recommended bankruptcy.

Bloomberg headline:

LUCID SAYS ALIXPARTNERS HAS NOT RECOMMENDED BANKRUPTCY

Electric-Vehicles.com's report did mention that another strategic option would be a take-private transaction.

Here are Lucid's top shareholders:

Lucid Crashes On Report It's Weighing A Take-Private Or Bankruptcy

Shares of struggling EV maker Lucid plunged as much as 49% after auto-industry news website Electric-Vehicles.com reported that the company is working with restructuring adviser AlixPartners to evaluate strategic options, including a potential take-private transaction or a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Lucid (LCID) considering going private or chapter 11, according to https://t.co/lDDwzdDPdL



LUCID DOWN 45% — zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 14, 2026

Lucid EV

Here's more from the report:

According to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because the review is strictly confidential, AlixPartners is urging the board to run one more round of restructuring in the United States and Europe, and to narrow the company's focus onto its Gravity SUV. . . . One person close to the matter told EV that the two starker questions, whether Lucid should be taken private or seek Chapter 11 protection, are among the scenarios the adviser has been asked to weigh. Neither, the person stressed, is a decision the board has taken.

Shares were halved in late afternoon trading in New York... Multiple trading halts seen.

How long until Lucid denies the report?