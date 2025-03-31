"The Luigi Mangione Access To Healthcare Act": Cali Considers Ballot Initiative Named After UnitedHealth CEO Killer

Just when you thought Democrats couldn't outclass themselves after Rep. Jasmine Crockett referred to Texas Gov. Abbott as "hot wheels", here comes California to make sure you're always entertained.

A new California ballot initiative, named after alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione, has been filed with the state Attorney General. It seeks to ban insurers from delaying, denying, or altering any doctor-recommended treatment that could risk serious harm, including death or permanent injury, according to KTLA.

If passed, the initiative would require that only physicians—not insurance company staff—can decide to delay, deny, or alter medical treatments. Hiring non-physicians for such reviews would become a felony.

Insurers would bear a high burden of proof if they delay care, needing clear and convincing evidence the treatment was unnecessary or wouldn’t prevent serious harm. Patients could sue for treble damages and attorney fees.

KTLA writes that the measure is under review, with public comments open until April 25. The Attorney General will finalize its title before signature gathering begins.

Recall, Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old from Towson, Maryland, is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

A University of Pennsylvania graduate, Mangione was apprehended in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and terrorism-related offenses.