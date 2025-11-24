print-icon
Luxembourgers Are The World's Biggest Coffee Drinkers

by Tyler Durden
The global coffee market continues to grow, but consumption patterns vary widely across countries. Northern European nations dominate the upper tiers, driven by a long-standing café culture and high per-capita spending. Meanwhile, large emerging markets drink far less per person despite being major producers.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks 65 countries by their daily coffee consumption per capita in 2025, showing how drinking habits differ around the world. The table below also includes data on lifetime coffee consumption, and average cup prices.

The data for this ranking comes from Cafely.

Europe Continues to Dominate Global Coffee Consumption

Northern Europe remains the global center of coffee drinking. Luxembourg leads the world with 5.31 cups per day per person—far ahead of larger economies.

Luxembourg’s per-capita figure is boosted by its huge commuter workforce. Nearly half of all workers (47%) live outside the country, and their daily coffee consumption is counted in Luxembourg’s totals.

Finland and Sweden, long known for their strong coffee cultures, follow closely behind. All of the top 10 countries are European, reflecting both historical preferences and high purchasing power.

RankCountryDaily coffee
consumption
per Capita (Cups)		Lifetime
Consumption (Cups)		Price
per cup		Lifetime spending
1Luxembourg5.31118,227$3.60$425,618
2Finland3.7783,939$4.00$335,756
3Sweden2.5958,612$3.70$216,863
4Norway2.5758,159$4.40$255,900
5Austria2.0345,198$3.30$149,153
6Denmark2.0444,676$5.40$241,250
7Switzerland1.8742,318$5.00$211,591
8Netherlands1.7939,854$3.10$123,548
9Greece1.7137,449$3.10$116,092
10Germany1.6135,259$3.10$109,303
11Canada1.5734,956$3.50$122,346
12Belgium1.5734,383$3.10$106,587
13France1.4832,952$3.10$102,152
14Slovenia1.4932,631$1.70$55,473
15Italy1.4432,587$1.54$50,184
16Lebanon1.631,536$3.63$114,476
18Brazil1.5831,142$1.55$48,270
17Cyprus1.4231,098$3.17$98,581
19Portugal1.4130,879$1.66$51,259
20Croatia1.4730,583$1.72$52,603
21Estonia1.4429,959$3.05$91,376
22Lithuania1.4328,707$2.72$78,084
23Czech Republic1.2526,463$2.46$65,098
24United States1.2225,827$4.69$121,131
24Australia1.1425,798$3.24$83,586
26Ireland1.1325,159$3.47$87,303
27Spain1.0623,988$1.92$46,057
28Costa Rica1.0522,229$2.55$56,683
29Japan0.9321,385$3.10$66,295
30Poland0.9519,765$2.48$49,017
31Latvia0.9719,119$2.78$53,150
32Bulgaria0.9818,243$1.57$28,641
33South Korea0.7416,746$3.59$60,119
34Romania0.8616,637$2.01$33,440
35Malta0.6715,162$2.45$37,147
36Algeria0.7214,454$0.84$12,141
37El Salvador0.7113,217$2.65$35,024
38Hungary0.6412,848$1.57$20,171
39Venezuela0.6912,844$1.59$20,423
40Slovakia0.6112,468$2.15$26,807
41Colombia0.612,264$1.14$13,981
42Ukraine0.5810,797$1.13$12,200
43Saudi Arabia0.5210,629$3.82$40,602
44Taiwan0.469,906$2.79$27,638
45Dominican Republic0.529,870$2.11$20,825
46Russia0.59,673$2.91$28,147
47Honduras0.519,494$1.80$17,089
48Vietnam0.428,125$1.99$16,169
49Philippines0.437,848$2.47$19,383
50Ethiopia0.467,556$0.78$5,893
51Haiti0.467,220$2.74$19,782
52Turkey0.316,450$1.54$9,932
53Thailand0.36,351$1.81$11,495
54Morocco0.315,997$1.62$9,715
55Guatemala0.345,957$2.37$14,118
56Mexico0.295,610$2.55$14,306
57Indonesia0.274,829$2.06$9,948
58Argentina0.214,292$1.76$7,555
59Sudan0.233,694$1.80$6,649
60Madagascar0.193,051$1.19$3,631
61Egypt0.173,040$1.99$6,050
62South Africa0.172,544$1.72$4,376
63Peru0.112,208$2.50$5,521
64Uganda0.081,226$2.86$3,508
65India0.02365$1.83$668

Large Economies Consume Less Coffee Per Person

Despite being major consumers in absolute terms, large countries such as the United States, Japan, and Brazil rank much lower on a per-person basis.

The United States averages 1.22 cups per day, placing it 24th overall. Japan, with its thriving café scene and canned-coffee culture, averages just under one cup per day. Brazil, the world’s biggest coffee producer, lands mid-pack at 18th with 1.58 cups per day.

Some Countries Barely Drink Coffee at All

At the bottom of the ranking are countries where tea or other beverages dominate daily habits. India records the lowest consumption at just 0.02 cups per day—roughly one cup every seven weeks. Several African and South Asian countries also rank low, typically drinking less than 0.3 cups daily.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Which Countries Drink the Most Wine? on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.

