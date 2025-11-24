Luxembourgers Are The World's Biggest Coffee Drinkers

The global coffee market continues to grow, but consumption patterns vary widely across countries. Northern European nations dominate the upper tiers, driven by a long-standing café culture and high per-capita spending. Meanwhile, large emerging markets drink far less per person despite being major producers.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks 65 countries by their daily coffee consumption per capita in 2025, showing how drinking habits differ around the world. The table below also includes data on lifetime coffee consumption, and average cup prices.

The data for this ranking comes from Cafely.

Europe Continues to Dominate Global Coffee Consumption

Northern Europe remains the global center of coffee drinking. Luxembourg leads the world with 5.31 cups per day per person—far ahead of larger economies.

Luxembourg’s per-capita figure is boosted by its huge commuter workforce. Nearly half of all workers (47%) live outside the country, and their daily coffee consumption is counted in Luxembourg’s totals.

Finland and Sweden, long known for their strong coffee cultures, follow closely behind. All of the top 10 countries are European, reflecting both historical preferences and high purchasing power.

Rank Country Daily coffee

consumption

per Capita (Cups) Lifetime

Consumption (Cups) Price

per cup Lifetime spending 1 Luxembourg 5.31 118,227 $3.60 $425,618 2 Finland 3.77 83,939 $4.00 $335,756 3 Sweden 2.59 58,612 $3.70 $216,863 4 Norway 2.57 58,159 $4.40 $255,900 5 Austria 2.03 45,198 $3.30 $149,153 6 Denmark 2.04 44,676 $5.40 $241,250 7 Switzerland 1.87 42,318 $5.00 $211,591 8 Netherlands 1.79 39,854 $3.10 $123,548 9 Greece 1.71 37,449 $3.10 $116,092 10 Germany 1.61 35,259 $3.10 $109,303 11 Canada 1.57 34,956 $3.50 $122,346 12 Belgium 1.57 34,383 $3.10 $106,587 13 France 1.48 32,952 $3.10 $102,152 14 Slovenia 1.49 32,631 $1.70 $55,473 15 Italy 1.44 32,587 $1.54 $50,184 16 Lebanon 1.6 31,536 $3.63 $114,476 18 Brazil 1.58 31,142 $1.55 $48,270 17 Cyprus 1.42 31,098 $3.17 $98,581 19 Portugal 1.41 30,879 $1.66 $51,259 20 Croatia 1.47 30,583 $1.72 $52,603 21 Estonia 1.44 29,959 $3.05 $91,376 22 Lithuania 1.43 28,707 $2.72 $78,084 23 Czech Republic 1.25 26,463 $2.46 $65,098 24 United States 1.22 25,827 $4.69 $121,131 24 Australia 1.14 25,798 $3.24 $83,586 26 Ireland 1.13 25,159 $3.47 $87,303 27 Spain 1.06 23,988 $1.92 $46,057 28 Costa Rica 1.05 22,229 $2.55 $56,683 29 Japan 0.93 21,385 $3.10 $66,295 30 Poland 0.95 19,765 $2.48 $49,017 31 Latvia 0.97 19,119 $2.78 $53,150 32 Bulgaria 0.98 18,243 $1.57 $28,641 33 South Korea 0.74 16,746 $3.59 $60,119 34 Romania 0.86 16,637 $2.01 $33,440 35 Malta 0.67 15,162 $2.45 $37,147 36 Algeria 0.72 14,454 $0.84 $12,141 37 El Salvador 0.71 13,217 $2.65 $35,024 38 Hungary 0.64 12,848 $1.57 $20,171 39 Venezuela 0.69 12,844 $1.59 $20,423 40 Slovakia 0.61 12,468 $2.15 $26,807 41 Colombia 0.6 12,264 $1.14 $13,981 42 Ukraine 0.58 10,797 $1.13 $12,200 43 Saudi Arabia 0.52 10,629 $3.82 $40,602 44 Taiwan 0.46 9,906 $2.79 $27,638 45 Dominican Republic 0.52 9,870 $2.11 $20,825 46 Russia 0.5 9,673 $2.91 $28,147 47 Honduras 0.51 9,494 $1.80 $17,089 48 Vietnam 0.42 8,125 $1.99 $16,169 49 Philippines 0.43 7,848 $2.47 $19,383 50 Ethiopia 0.46 7,556 $0.78 $5,893 51 Haiti 0.46 7,220 $2.74 $19,782 52 Turkey 0.31 6,450 $1.54 $9,932 53 Thailand 0.3 6,351 $1.81 $11,495 54 Morocco 0.31 5,997 $1.62 $9,715 55 Guatemala 0.34 5,957 $2.37 $14,118 56 Mexico 0.29 5,610 $2.55 $14,306 57 Indonesia 0.27 4,829 $2.06 $9,948 58 Argentina 0.21 4,292 $1.76 $7,555 59 Sudan 0.23 3,694 $1.80 $6,649 60 Madagascar 0.19 3,051 $1.19 $3,631 61 Egypt 0.17 3,040 $1.99 $6,050 62 South Africa 0.17 2,544 $1.72 $4,376 63 Peru 0.11 2,208 $2.50 $5,521 64 Uganda 0.08 1,226 $2.86 $3,508 65 India 0.02 365 $1.83 $668

Large Economies Consume Less Coffee Per Person

Despite being major consumers in absolute terms, large countries such as the United States, Japan, and Brazil rank much lower on a per-person basis.

The United States averages 1.22 cups per day, placing it 24th overall. Japan, with its thriving café scene and canned-coffee culture, averages just under one cup per day. Brazil, the world’s biggest coffee producer, lands mid-pack at 18th with 1.58 cups per day.

Some Countries Barely Drink Coffee at All

At the bottom of the ranking are countries where tea or other beverages dominate daily habits. India records the lowest consumption at just 0.02 cups per day—roughly one cup every seven weeks. Several African and South Asian countries also rank low, typically drinking less than 0.3 cups daily.

