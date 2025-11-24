Luxembourgers Are The World's Biggest Coffee Drinkers
The global coffee market continues to grow, but consumption patterns vary widely across countries. Northern European nations dominate the upper tiers, driven by a long-standing café culture and high per-capita spending. Meanwhile, large emerging markets drink far less per person despite being major producers.
This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks 65 countries by their daily coffee consumption per capita in 2025, showing how drinking habits differ around the world. The table below also includes data on lifetime coffee consumption, and average cup prices.
The data for this ranking comes from Cafely.
Europe Continues to Dominate Global Coffee Consumption
Northern Europe remains the global center of coffee drinking. Luxembourg leads the world with 5.31 cups per day per person—far ahead of larger economies.
Luxembourg’s per-capita figure is boosted by its huge commuter workforce. Nearly half of all workers (47%) live outside the country, and their daily coffee consumption is counted in Luxembourg’s totals.
Finland and Sweden, long known for their strong coffee cultures, follow closely behind. All of the top 10 countries are European, reflecting both historical preferences and high purchasing power.
|Rank
|Country
|Daily coffee
consumption
per Capita (Cups)
|Lifetime
Consumption (Cups)
|Price
per cup
|Lifetime spending
|1
|Luxembourg
|5.31
|118,227
|$3.60
|$425,618
|2
|Finland
|3.77
|83,939
|$4.00
|$335,756
|3
|Sweden
|2.59
|58,612
|$3.70
|$216,863
|4
|Norway
|2.57
|58,159
|$4.40
|$255,900
|5
|Austria
|2.03
|45,198
|$3.30
|$149,153
|6
|Denmark
|2.04
|44,676
|$5.40
|$241,250
|7
|Switzerland
|1.87
|42,318
|$5.00
|$211,591
|8
|Netherlands
|1.79
|39,854
|$3.10
|$123,548
|9
|Greece
|1.71
|37,449
|$3.10
|$116,092
|10
|Germany
|1.61
|35,259
|$3.10
|$109,303
|11
|Canada
|1.57
|34,956
|$3.50
|$122,346
|12
|Belgium
|1.57
|34,383
|$3.10
|$106,587
|13
|France
|1.48
|32,952
|$3.10
|$102,152
|14
|Slovenia
|1.49
|32,631
|$1.70
|$55,473
|15
|Italy
|1.44
|32,587
|$1.54
|$50,184
|16
|Lebanon
|1.6
|31,536
|$3.63
|$114,476
|18
|Brazil
|1.58
|31,142
|$1.55
|$48,270
|17
|Cyprus
|1.42
|31,098
|$3.17
|$98,581
|19
|Portugal
|1.41
|30,879
|$1.66
|$51,259
|20
|Croatia
|1.47
|30,583
|$1.72
|$52,603
|21
|Estonia
|1.44
|29,959
|$3.05
|$91,376
|22
|Lithuania
|1.43
|28,707
|$2.72
|$78,084
|23
|Czech Republic
|1.25
|26,463
|$2.46
|$65,098
|24
|United States
|1.22
|25,827
|$4.69
|$121,131
|24
|Australia
|1.14
|25,798
|$3.24
|$83,586
|26
|Ireland
|1.13
|25,159
|$3.47
|$87,303
|27
|Spain
|1.06
|23,988
|$1.92
|$46,057
|28
|Costa Rica
|1.05
|22,229
|$2.55
|$56,683
|29
|Japan
|0.93
|21,385
|$3.10
|$66,295
|30
|Poland
|0.95
|19,765
|$2.48
|$49,017
|31
|Latvia
|0.97
|19,119
|$2.78
|$53,150
|32
|Bulgaria
|0.98
|18,243
|$1.57
|$28,641
|33
|South Korea
|0.74
|16,746
|$3.59
|$60,119
|34
|Romania
|0.86
|16,637
|$2.01
|$33,440
|35
|Malta
|0.67
|15,162
|$2.45
|$37,147
|36
|Algeria
|0.72
|14,454
|$0.84
|$12,141
|37
|El Salvador
|0.71
|13,217
|$2.65
|$35,024
|38
|Hungary
|0.64
|12,848
|$1.57
|$20,171
|39
|Venezuela
|0.69
|12,844
|$1.59
|$20,423
|40
|Slovakia
|0.61
|12,468
|$2.15
|$26,807
|41
|Colombia
|0.6
|12,264
|$1.14
|$13,981
|42
|Ukraine
|0.58
|10,797
|$1.13
|$12,200
|43
|Saudi Arabia
|0.52
|10,629
|$3.82
|$40,602
|44
|Taiwan
|0.46
|9,906
|$2.79
|$27,638
|45
|Dominican Republic
|0.52
|9,870
|$2.11
|$20,825
|46
|Russia
|0.5
|9,673
|$2.91
|$28,147
|47
|Honduras
|0.51
|9,494
|$1.80
|$17,089
|48
|Vietnam
|0.42
|8,125
|$1.99
|$16,169
|49
|Philippines
|0.43
|7,848
|$2.47
|$19,383
|50
|Ethiopia
|0.46
|7,556
|$0.78
|$5,893
|51
|Haiti
|0.46
|7,220
|$2.74
|$19,782
|52
|Turkey
|0.31
|6,450
|$1.54
|$9,932
|53
|Thailand
|0.3
|6,351
|$1.81
|$11,495
|54
|Morocco
|0.31
|5,997
|$1.62
|$9,715
|55
|Guatemala
|0.34
|5,957
|$2.37
|$14,118
|56
|Mexico
|0.29
|5,610
|$2.55
|$14,306
|57
|Indonesia
|0.27
|4,829
|$2.06
|$9,948
|58
|Argentina
|0.21
|4,292
|$1.76
|$7,555
|59
|Sudan
|0.23
|3,694
|$1.80
|$6,649
|60
|Madagascar
|0.19
|3,051
|$1.19
|$3,631
|61
|Egypt
|0.17
|3,040
|$1.99
|$6,050
|62
|South Africa
|0.17
|2,544
|$1.72
|$4,376
|63
|Peru
|0.11
|2,208
|$2.50
|$5,521
|64
|Uganda
|0.08
|1,226
|$2.86
|$3,508
|65
|India
|0.02
|365
|$1.83
|$668
Large Economies Consume Less Coffee Per Person
Despite being major consumers in absolute terms, large countries such as the United States, Japan, and Brazil rank much lower on a per-person basis.
The United States averages 1.22 cups per day, placing it 24th overall. Japan, with its thriving café scene and canned-coffee culture, averages just under one cup per day. Brazil, the world’s biggest coffee producer, lands mid-pack at 18th with 1.58 cups per day.
Some Countries Barely Drink Coffee at All
At the bottom of the ranking are countries where tea or other beverages dominate daily habits. India records the lowest consumption at just 0.02 cups per day—roughly one cup every seven weeks. Several African and South Asian countries also rank low, typically drinking less than 0.3 cups daily.
