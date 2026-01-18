Macy's Closing Two Fulfillment Centers, Laying Off 1,000 Workers

Macy’s will close its two fulfillment centers in Cheshire later this year, a move that will affect nearly 1,000 employees, according to a company notice released Tuesday and reported by WFSB.

The facilities on Knotter Drive and West Johnson Avenue will shut down. A small group of maintenance workers will remain through spring 2027 to assist with the closure, but most employees are expected to lose their jobs this year.

Cheshire’s town manager said the community was notified and is working with state and regional agencies to help displaced workers. In a statement, the town said:

“The Town of Cheshire is deeply saddened by Macy’s decision to close its Logistics Fulfillment Center, resulting in the elimination of nearly 1,000 jobs. Macy’s has been a valued member of our community since 1986 and has consistently been one of Cheshire’s top ten employers, making this a significant loss for our town.

Our thoughts are with the employees and families impacted by this decision. The Town has been in contact with Macy’s management, the Northwest Regional Workforce Board, and the Connecticut Department of Labor to coordinate assistance for affected workers, including plans for a job fair and access to employment and transition resources.

Cheshire remains committed to supporting impacted employees and will continue working with our regional and state partners during this transition.”

The announcement follows the October decision to close Macy’s South Windsor distribution center in early 2026. Layoffs there include warehouse workers, equipment operators and supervisors, with job eliminations occurring between December 28, 2025, and January 10, 2026.

Macy’s said the changes are part of a broader effort to streamline operations. “Macy’s, Inc. is continuing to simplify and modernize our supply chain to better serve customers and operate more efficiently. As part of this work, we are concluding Backstage operations at our South Windsor, CT facility and centralizing them at our dedicated off-price facility in Columbus, OH. Other operations at South Windsor will continue. We’re committed to supporting our colleagues through this transition,” the company said.