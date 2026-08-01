Man Kidnaps Former Investment Partner, Stuffs Him In Trunk, Shoots Him, Then Gets Shot By Cops

Authored by Arthur Zhang via The Epoch Times,

Two Chinese men have been identified as suspects in the shooting and kidnapping of a Chino Hills resident who was later found mortally wounded in the trunk of their vehicle after one suspect fired into it during a police stop, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a July 31 statement to The Epoch Times.

A home on the street in Chino Hills, Calif., where the shooting and kidnapping occurred. Zhao Ziting/The Epoch Times

The department identified the suspects as Bo Zhengfeng, 67, and Bo Jianquan, 66, both Irvine residents. The victim was identified as Shukur Aikebaer, 60, of Chino Hills.

The sheriff's department did not identify the suspects' citizenship.

Investigators said power to Aikebaer's home was interrupted on the night of July 29. When he went outside to inspect the electrical panel, the two men allegedly shot and kidnapped him.

Deputies later stopped the suspects' vehicle after a short pursuit. Bo Jianquan surrendered, but Bo Zhengfeng exited the vehicle, approached its open trunk, and fired into it, the department said.

Deputies then shot Bo Zhengfeng and discovered Aikebaer inside the trunk with a gunshot wound. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gunshots and Screams Reported

Deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Monteverde Drive at about 10:14 p.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots and someone screaming.

While deputies were responding, they spotted the suspects' vehicle traveling at high speed and attempted to stop it. The driver refused to yield, leading deputies on a short pursuit that ended in the 2400 block of Wandering Ridge Drive.

Deputies ordered both occupants out of the vehicle.

Bo Jianquan, the passenger, complied and was taken into custody. Bo Zhengfeng, the driver, did not comply, according to the department.

Bo Zhengfeng then shot Aikebaer, and deputies opened fire, striking him. Deputies attempted lifesaving measures on both wounded men. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bo Jianquan was not injured, and no deputies were injured.

Prior Business Relationship

The sheriff's department said Bo Zhengfeng and Aikebaer knew each other through a prior working relationship.

California corporate records show both men were connected to Panshi Inc., an investment company formed in 2018.

Bo Zhengfeng was listed as the company's chief executive and director. Aikebaer - under the name Aikebaer Abuduxukuer - was listed as secretary and registered agent.

Both were listed at the same Irvine address.

Public property records identify Aikebaer Abuduxukuer as the owner of the Chino Hills home where the kidnapping began. The age and address in those records match the victim identified by the sheriff's department.

Irvine Home Searched

Investigators later searched the Irvine home that Bo Zhengfeng shared with Bo Jianquan, according to the sheriff's department.

Public property records identify the address used by several of Bo Zhengfeng's companies as a home owned by Bo since 2018. Panshi Inc. records also listed the victim, under the name Aikebaer Abuduxukuer, at that address.

The search was carried out with assistance from the Irvine Police Department.

Bo Jianquan was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of murder and kidnapping and was being held without bail.

The sheriff's inmate system listed his first court appearance for Aug. 3 at the Rancho Cucamonga Courthouse.

The sheriff's department said the investigation would be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office for review and the filing of charges.