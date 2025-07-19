Man With Metal Neck Chain Critically Injured After Being Sucked Into MRI On Long Island

If you’ve ever thought all those “NO METAL” signs around MRI machines—on doors, walls, and even in the waiting room—seemed a little over the top, here’s your proof they’re not.

Today in Darwinism...a 61-year-old man was critically injured Wednesday after an accident involving an MRI machine at a medical facility on Long Island, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Nassau Open MRI in Westbury, New York. Authorities say the man entered the MRI room without authorization while the machine was operating, according to Fox 8.

Police reported that the man was wearing a large metal chain around his neck, which triggered a dangerous reaction. The powerful magnetic field of the MRI machine pulled him toward the device, resulting in a severe injury.

Fox 8 writes that the man experienced a "medical episode," police said, and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No further details about his condition or the circumstances were immediately released.

MRI machines rely on extremely strong magnets to scan the body and produce images of soft tissues. According to the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, “The magnetic field extends beyond the machine and exerts very powerful forces on objects of iron, some steels, and other magnetizable objects; it is strong enough to fling a wheelchair across the room.”

No other injuries were reported in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.