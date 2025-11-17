Man Stabbed In Broad Daylight In Times Square Collapses While Yelling "Save The Children"

Zohran Mamdani's election is already making Manhattan safer...and more sane. A man believed to be homeless was stabbed twice in Times Square in broad daylight on Saturday, then staggered around shouting “save the children” as he bled heavily, according to the NY Post.

The 30-year-old was attacked around 11:40 a.m. outside 1501 Broadway near West 44th Street, where a suspect stabbed him in the left ribs and arm.

A nearby vendor said the victim, shirtless and bleeding from the chest, kept yelling after being wounded.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition but was described as “highly uncooperative,” leaving police unsure of the motive. The attacker fled and was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants. Blood was left pooled on the sidewalk outside the Raising Cane’s restaurant in the middle of Times Square.

The Post writes that according to NYPD data, felony assaults in the 14th Precinct are up 1% this year, rising to 476 from 471.

Felony assaults are down 0.2% citywide, and major crime has fallen 3% compared with this time last year, according to NYPD data.

But with new Mayor-elect Mamdani’s well-known anti-police stance, the stability of that trend is far from guaranteed — and who knows how long any decline will last. Our guess: probably not long.