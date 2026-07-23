Mapping Americans' Per Capita Health Care Spending By State

Health care represents a major share of consumer spending in America, but the amount spent per resident varies considerably by location.

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis highlights the differences in per-capita health care spending across the country in 2024.

The map below, via Visual Capitalist's Srijaa Chatterjee, ranks every state using the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures by State data from the BEA. Figures are reported in current dollars and allocated according to residents’ state of residence.

Which States Spend the Most on Health Care?

Below is a ranking of states based on per-person health care spending:

Rank State Per-Capita Health Care Spending 1 Alaska $14,044 2 District of Columbia $13,865 3 South Dakota $12,451 4 New York $12,221 5 West Virginia $12,055 6 Delaware $11,987 7 Massachusetts $11,985 8 North Dakota $11,667 9 Vermont $11,493 10 Indiana $11,071 11 California $11,054 12 Maine $10,913 13 New Hampshire $10,682 14 Connecticut $10,639 15 Minnesota $10,567 16 New Jersey $10,468 17 Pennsylvania $10,262 18 Ohio $10,202 19 Nebraska $10,192 20 Louisiana $10,148 21 Wisconsin $10,079 22 Missouri $10,036 23 Kentucky $9,964 24 Oregon $9,931 25 Illinois $9,895 26 Rhode Island $9,864 27 Hawaii $9,808 28 Montana $9,747 29 Washington $9,693 30 Wyoming $9,640 31 Florida $9,545 32 Maryland $9,456 33 Virginia $9,123 34 Kansas $9,066 35 Oklahoma $9,052 36 Michigan $9,023 37 Colorado $8,871 38 Tennessee $8,761 39 North Carolina $8,744 40 Georgia $8,680 41 Iowa $8,660 42 Arkansas $8,562 43 Arizona $8,556 44 New Mexico $8,469 45 Mississippi $8,135 46 Idaho $8,078 47 Alabama $7,980 48 Texas $7,807 49 South Carolina $7,741 50 Nevada $7,536 51 Utah $7,233

Alaska spent nearly twice as much per resident on health care as Utah in 2024.

Several Northeastern states, along with South Dakota and Washington, D.C., also ranked near the top. Meanwhile, much of the Mountain West and South recorded below-average spending.

Why Do Some States Spend More Than Others?

Higher spending does not necessarily mean residents receive more medical care.

Numerous studies have found that differences in prices, especially for hospital and physician services, explain much more of the variation in U.S. health spending than differences in how often people use care. Administrative costs, provider wages, and regional labor markets also play major roles.

State-specific factors matter as well. Alaska’s remote geography and limited provider network make delivering care significantly more expensive, while states with older populations often spend more because seniors tend to use more medical services.

Broader insurance coverage can also increase the share of care captured in personal consumption expenditures.

Health Care Spending Continues to Climb

Nationally, health care expenditures continue to rise.

CMS projects U.S. health spending will approach $9 trillion annually by 2034, driven by increased enrollment in Medicare and Medicaid, along with continued growth in health care prices. Despite already spending more per person than any comparable high-income country, the U.S. is expected to devote an even larger share of its economy to health care over the next decade.

International comparisons show the U.S. spends substantially more on health care than other high-income countries, largely because medical services cost more rather than because Americans use dramatically more care.

As national spending continues to rise, the nearly twofold gap between states highlights how geography remains a major factor in what Americans ultimately spend on health care.

If you enjoyed this visualization, check out Americans Pay More for Healthcare, Yet Have Shorter Life Expectancy on the Voronoi app, where you can discover thousands of data-driven charts from trusted sources covering health, economics, markets, and more.