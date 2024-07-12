Mapping Americans' Energy Costs By State In 2024

Despite the average energy consumption per person trending downward since 2000, energy cost still represents a significant part of American household budgets.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, compares the total monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states.

WalletHub calculated each state’s average monthly energy bill by multiplying the average consumption of electricity, natural gas, home heating oil, and motor fuel by their respective prices and adding these amounts together as of June 3, 2024.

Wyoming Leads the Ranking

Wyoming has the highest energy costs in 2024.

The state has the highest gas and residential oil consumption per capita, and residents’ average monthly energy bill is $1,591. Among many factors, the state also has extremely cold winters, and many residents live in remote areas with limited heating options.

North Dakota, another state with harsh winters, has the second-most expensive average monthly energy bill, at $840. Interestingly, aside from heating oil, energy is relatively inexpensive in the state. It’s just high usage that drives up monthly bills.

Iowa is the third-most energy-expensive state, with residents’ average monthly energy bill costing $798, about half of the cost in Wyoming.

Overall Rank State Total Energy Cost 1 Wyoming $1,591 2 North Dakota $840 3 Iowa $798 4 Montana $787 5 Minnesota $782 6 Massachusetts $759 7 Connecticut $750 8 Alaska $716 9 South Dakota $709 10 Virginia $694 11 Rhode Island $690 12 Utah $684 13 Alabama $677 14 Pennsylvania $669 15 Maryland $665 16 New Hampshire $662 18 West Virginia $659 17 Wisconsin $659 20 Indiana $645 19 Maine $645 21 Vermont $644 22 New Jersey $643 23 Ohio $630 24 Illinois $622 25 Washington $618 27 Idaho $591 26 Oregon $591 28 New York $589 29 Hawaii $583 30 Michigan $583 31 Missouri $578 32 Delaware $564 33 North Carolina $557 34 Kentucky $556 35 Arkansas $541 36 Nevada $538 37 Georgia $533 38 South Carolina $533 39 Tennessee $524 40 Oklahoma $477 41 Californa $476 42 Louisiana $474 43 Colorado $470 44 Florida $462 45 Mississippi $457 46 Nebraska $453 47 Texas $437 48 Kansas $436 49 Arizona $400 50 New Mexico $376

Meanwhile, New Mexico is the state with the lowest energy costs, at $376.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the highest energy consumption of the year is recorded during summer in July, followed by August.