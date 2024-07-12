print-icon
Mapping Americans' Energy Costs By State In 2024

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jul 12, 2024 - 09:45 AM

Despite the average energy consumption per person trending downward since 2000, energy cost still represents a significant part of American household budgets.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, compares the total monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states.

WalletHub calculated each state’s average monthly energy bill by multiplying the average consumption of electricity, natural gas, home heating oil, and motor fuel by their respective prices and adding these amounts together as of June 3, 2024.

Wyoming Leads the Ranking

Wyoming has the highest energy costs in 2024.

The state has the highest gas and residential oil consumption per capita, and residents’ average monthly energy bill is $1,591. Among many factors, the state also has extremely cold winters, and many residents live in remote areas with limited heating options.

North Dakota, another state with harsh winters, has the second-most expensive average monthly energy bill, at $840. Interestingly, aside from heating oil, energy is relatively inexpensive in the state. It’s just high usage that drives up monthly bills.

Iowa is the third-most energy-expensive state, with residents’ average monthly energy bill costing $798, about half of the cost in Wyoming.

Overall RankStateTotal Energy Cost
1Wyoming$1,591
2North Dakota$840
3Iowa$798
4Montana$787
5Minnesota$782
6Massachusetts$759
7Connecticut$750
8Alaska$716
9South Dakota$709
10Virginia$694
11Rhode Island$690
12Utah$684
13Alabama$677
14Pennsylvania$669
15Maryland$665
16New Hampshire$662
18West Virginia$659
17Wisconsin$659
20Indiana$645
19Maine$645
21Vermont$644
22New Jersey$643
23Ohio$630
24Illinois$622
25Washington$618
27Idaho$591
26Oregon$591
28New York$589
29Hawaii$583
30Michigan$583
31Missouri$578
32Delaware$564
33North Carolina$557
34Kentucky$556
35Arkansas$541
36Nevada$538
37Georgia$533
38South Carolina$533
39Tennessee$524
40Oklahoma$477
41Californa$476
42Louisiana$474
43Colorado$470
44Florida$462
45Mississippi$457
46Nebraska$453
47Texas$437
48Kansas$436
49Arizona$400
50New Mexico$376

Meanwhile, New Mexico is the state with the lowest energy costs, at $376.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the highest energy consumption of the year is recorded during summer in July, followed by August.

