Mapping Every Known US Military Base Overseas

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavia Rao, locates the known overseas bases of the American military, categorized by who controls the base.

In red are the ones controlled by the U.S., and blue are ones controlled by the host country.

ℹ️ This map does not include several hundred temporary sites for military exercises or contingency operations.

Data is sourced from a Congressional report published in 2024. Troop data is from the Defense Manpower Data Center, current to March 2024.

Ranked: Countries with the Most U.S. Bases and Troops

Based on unclassified data, the U.S. has at least 128 bases across 49 countries.

Of them, Japan (14), has the most by far, followed by the Philippines (9) and South Korea (8). Here’s the full list of all 128 listed bases, the country they’re in, and who controls them.

Base NameCountryISO CodeStatus
Kyogamisaki CS🇯🇵 JapanJPNAlly Controlled
Misawa AB🇯🇵 JapanJPNU.S. Controlled
Shariki CS🇯🇵 JapanJPNAlly Controlled
Yokota AB🇯🇵 JapanJPNU.S. Controlled
Camp Zama🇯🇵 JapanJPNU.S. Controlled
USFA Yokosuka🇯🇵 JapanJPNU.S. Controlled
NAF Atsugi🇯🇵 JapanJPNU.S. Controlled
MCAS Iwakuni🇯🇵 JapanJPNU.S. Controlled
Kure Pier 6🇯🇵 JapanJPNU.S. Controlled
USFA Sasebo🇯🇵 JapanJPNU.S. Controlled
USAG Okinawa🇯🇵 JapanJPNU.S. Controlled
MCB Camp Butler🇯🇵 JapanJPNU.S. Controlled
MCAS Futenma🇯🇵 JapanJPNU.S. Controlled
Kadena AB🇯🇵 JapanJPNU.S. Controlled
MCI Mujuk🇰🇷 South KoreaKORAlly Controlled
USAG Daegu🇰🇷 South KoreaKORU.S. Controlled
USAG Yongsan-Casey🇰🇷 South KoreaKORU.S. Controlled
Tango🇰🇷 South KoreaKORU.S. Controlled
Osan AB🇰🇷 South KoreaKORU.S. Controlled
Camp Humphreys🇰🇷 South KoreaKORU.S. Controlled
Kunsan AB🇰🇷 South KoreaKORU.S. Controlled
USFA Chinhae🇰🇷 South KoreaKORU.S. Controlled
USAG Kwajalein Atoll🇲🇭 Marshall IslandsMHLU.S. Controlled
Navy Region
Center Singapore		🇸🇬 SingaporeSGPU.S. Controlled
NSF Diego Garcia🇮🇴 British Indian TerritoryIOTU.S. Controlled
Antonio Bautista AB🇵🇭 PhilippinesPHLAlly Controlled
Benito Ebuen AB🇵🇭 PhilippinesPHLAlly Controlled
Lumbia Airport🇵🇭 PhilippinesPHLAlly Controlled
Basa AB🇵🇭 PhilippinesPHLAlly Controlled
Fort Magsaysay🇵🇭 PhilippinesPHLAlly Controlled
Camp Melchor Dela🇵🇭 PhilippinesPHLAlly Controlled
Lal-lo Airport🇵🇭 PhilippinesPHLAlly Controlled
NB Camilo Osias🇵🇭 PhilippinesPHLAlly Controlled
Balabac Island🇵🇭 PhilippinesPHLAlly Controlled
Nadzab Airport🇵🇬 Papua New GuineaPNGAlly Controlled
Lae Seaport🇵🇬 Papua New GuineaPNGAlly Controlled
Momote Airport🇵🇬 Papua New GuineaPNGAlly Controlled
Lobrum NB🇵🇬 Papua New GuineaPNGAlly Controlled
Port Moresby🇵🇬 Papua New GuineaPNGAlly Controlled
Jackson International Airport & Seaport🇵🇬 Papua New GuineaPNGAlly Controlled
RAAF Base Darwin🇦🇺 AustraliaAUSAlly Controlled
RAAF Base Tindal🇦🇺 AustraliaAUSAlly Controlled
NCS Harold E. Holt🇦🇺 AustraliaAUSAlly Controlled
Robertson Barracks🇦🇺 AustraliaAUSU.S. Controlled
Pituffik Space Base🇬🇱 GreenlandGRLU.S. Controlled
NAS Keflavik🇮🇸 IcelandISLU.S. Controlled
Joint Warfare Center🇳🇴 NorwayNORU.S. Controlled
RAF Menwith Hill🇬🇧 UKGBRU.S. Controlled
RAF Alconbury /
Molesworth		🇬🇧 UKGBRU.S. Controlled
RAF Lakenhealth🇬🇧 UKGBRU.S. Controlled
RAF Mildenhall🇬🇧 UKGBRU.S. Controlled
RAF Croughton🇬🇧 UKGBRU.S. Controlled
Lajes Field🇵🇹 PortugalPRTU.S. Controlled
Moron AB🇪🇸 SpainESPU.S. Controlled
NS Rota🇪🇸 SpainESPU.S. Controlled
USAG Benelux🇧🇪 BelgiumBELU.S. Controlled
Kleine Brogel AB🇧🇪 BelgiumBELU.S. Controlled
Geilenkirchen AB🇧🇪 BelgiumBELU.S. Controlled
Spangdahlem AB🇩🇪 GermanyDEUU.S. Controlled
Ramstein AB🇩🇪 GermanyDEUU.S. Controlled
USAG Weisbaden🇩🇪 GermanyDEUU.S. Controlled
USAG Stuttgart🇩🇪 GermanyDEUU.S. Controlled
USAG Ansbach🇩🇪 GermanyDEUU.S. Controlled
USAG Bavaria🇩🇪 GermanyDEUU.S. Controlled
Aviano AB🇮🇹 ItalyITAU.S. Controlled
USAG Vicenza🇮🇹 ItalyITAU.S. Controlled
Ghedi AB🇮🇹 ItalyITAU.S. Controlled
Camp Darby🇮🇹 ItalyITAU.S. Controlled
NSA Detachment Gaeta🇮🇹 ItalyITAU.S. Controlled
NSA Naples🇮🇹 ItalyITAU.S. Controlled
NAS Sigonella🇮🇹 ItalyITAU.S. Controlled
Amari AB🇪🇪 EstoniaESTAlly Controlled
Lielvarde AB🇱🇻 LatviaLVAAlly Controlled
Siauliai🇱🇹 LithuaniaLTUAlly Controlled
Camp Herkus🇱🇹 LithuaniaLTUAlly Controlled
NSF Redzikowo🇵🇱 PolandPOLAlly Controlled
Powidz AB🇵🇱 PolandPOLAlly Controlled
Lask AB🇵🇱 PolandPOLAlly Controlled
Zagan🇵🇱 PolandPOLAlly Controlled
Camp Kosciuszuko🇵🇱 PolandPOLAlly Controlled
Papa AB🇭🇺 HungaryHUNAlly Controlled
Kecskemet AB🇭🇺 HungaryHUNAlly Controlled
Camp Turzii🇷🇴 RomaniaROUAlly Controlled
NSF Deveselu🇷🇴 RomaniaROUAlly Controlled
Mihail Kogalniceanu AB🇷🇴 RomaniaROUAlly Controlled
Novo Selo Training Area🇧🇬 BulgariaBGRAlly Controlled
Graf Ignatievo AB🇧🇬 BulgariaBGRAlly Controlled
Larissa AB🇬🇷 GreeceGRCAlly Controlled
Stefanovikeio AB🇬🇷 GreeceGRCAlly Controlled
NSA Souda Bay🇬🇷 GreeceGRCU.S. Controlled
RAF Akrotiri🇨🇾 CyprusCYPAlly Controlled
Camp Bondsteel🇽🇰 KosovoXKXU.S. Controlled
Incirlik AB🇹🇷 TurkeyTURU.S. Controlled
Izmir AS🇹🇷 TurkeyTURU.S. Controlled
MFO South Camp🇪🇬 EgyptEGYAlly Controlled
Muwaffaq Salti AB🇯🇴 JordanJORAlly Controlled
Al-Tanf garrison🇸🇾 SyriaSYRAlly Controlled
Rumalyn🇸🇾 SyriaSYRAlly Controlled
Erbil AB🇮🇶 IraqIRQAlly Controlled
Al Assad AB🇮🇶 IraqIRQAlly Controlled
Duqm🇴🇲 OmanOMNAlly Controlled
Jebel Ali🇦🇪 UAEAREAlly Controlled
Al Dhafra AB🇦🇪 UAEAREU.S. Controlled
Al Udeid AB🇶🇦 QatarQATU.S. Controlled
NSA Bahrain🇧🇭 BahrainBHRU.S. Controlled
Sheik Isa AB🇧🇭 BahrainBHRAlly Controlled
Prince Sultan AB🇸🇦 Saudi ArabiaSAUAlly Controlled
King Faisal AB🇸🇦 Saudi ArabiaSAUAlly Controlled
Camp Buehring🇰🇼 KuwaitKWTU.S. Controlled
Al Jaber AB🇰🇼 KuwaitKWTU.S. Controlled
Ali Al Salem AB🇰🇼 KuwaitKWTU.S. Controlled
Camp Arifjan🇰🇼 KuwaitKWTU.S. Controlled
Al Mubarak AB🇰🇼 KuwaitKWTU.S. Controlled
Camp Lemonnier🇩🇯 DjiboutiDJIU.S. Controlled
Ascension Island
Auxiliary Airfield		🇸🇭 St. HelenaHLEU.S. Controlled
Chabelley Airfield🇩🇯 DjiboutiDJIAlly Controlled
Baledogle🇸🇴 SomaliaSOMAlly Controlled
Mogadishu🇸🇴 SomaliaSOMAlly Controlled
Kismayo🇸🇴 SomaliaSOMAlly Controlled
Manda Bay🇰🇪 KenyaKENAlly Controlled
Mombasa🇰🇪 KenyaKENAlly Controlled
N'djamena🇹🇩 ChadTCDAlly Controlled
Atlantic Undersea
Test & Evaluation
Center		🇧🇸 The BahamasBHSU.S. Controlled
Naval Station
Guantanamo Bay		🇨🇺 CubaCUBU.S. Controlled
Soto Cano Air Base🇭🇳 HondurasHNDU.S. Controlled
CSL Comalapa🇸🇻 El SalvadorSLVAlly Controlled
CSL Reina Beatrix
International Airport		🇦🇼 ArubaABWAlly Controlled
CSL Hato
International Airport		🇨🇼 CuracaoCUWAlly Controlled

A quick glance at the map reveals the two major security priorities for the U.S. military: Europe and East Asia.

Japan also has the most troops stationed in any country, numbering 53,000 at last count.

While Germany, Italy, and the UK don’t have double-digit bases like Japan, collectively Europe has a huge American presence, when adding in all bases and troops together.

And this isn’t even accounting for the additional 80,000 soldiers deployed to the region after the 2022 Russian invasion.

Middle East: A Growing Security Sphere

While not as nearly cluttered as Europe and East Asia, the Middle East is also home to numerous American bases. Key allies Kuwait and Bahrain also host forces.

RankCountries With the
Most U.S. Bases		BasesCountries With the
Most U.S. Troops		Troops
1🇯🇵 Japan14🇯🇵 Japan52,852
2🇵🇭 Philippines9🇩🇪 Germany34,894
3🇰🇷 South Korea8🇰🇷 South Korea23,732
4🇮🇹 Italy7🇮🇹 Italy12,319
5🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea6🇬🇧 UK10,180
6🇩🇪 Germany6🇧🇭 Bahrain3,424
7🇬🇧 UK5🇪🇸 Spain3,253
8🇵🇱 Poland5🇹🇷 Turkey1,683
9🇰🇼 Kuwait5🇧🇪 Belgium1,119
10🇦🇺 Australia4🇨🇺 Cuba572

Nothing makes security priorities more clear than base in Djibouti, not just for the U.S. but also the rest of the world.

It’s situated on the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, and is a key shipping route. The Red Sea has been in the news lately due to Houthi rebel attacks.

Thus, Djibouti’s strategic location, and careful deal-making, has resulted in the country hosting military bases from seven other nations as well. This includes political rivals to the U.S., like China.

You might have noticed several NATO members hosting troops and bases. Check out: NATO Members Are Ramping up Defense Spending to see how the Russian invasion had an impact.

