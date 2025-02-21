Mapping Every Known US Military Base Overseas

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavia Rao, locates the known overseas bases of the American military, categorized by who controls the base.

In red are the ones controlled by the U.S., and blue are ones controlled by the host country.

ℹ️ This map does not include several hundred temporary sites for military exercises or contingency operations.

Data is sourced from a Congressional report published in 2024. Troop data is from the Defense Manpower Data Center, current to March 2024.

Ranked: Countries with the Most U.S. Bases and Troops

Based on unclassified data, the U.S. has at least 128 bases across 49 countries.

Of them, Japan (14), has the most by far, followed by the Philippines (9) and South Korea (8). Here’s the full list of all 128 listed bases, the country they’re in, and who controls them.

Base Name Country ISO Code Status Kyogamisaki CS 🇯🇵 Japan JPN Ally Controlled Misawa AB 🇯🇵 Japan JPN U.S. Controlled Shariki CS 🇯🇵 Japan JPN Ally Controlled Yokota AB 🇯🇵 Japan JPN U.S. Controlled Camp Zama 🇯🇵 Japan JPN U.S. Controlled USFA Yokosuka 🇯🇵 Japan JPN U.S. Controlled NAF Atsugi 🇯🇵 Japan JPN U.S. Controlled MCAS Iwakuni 🇯🇵 Japan JPN U.S. Controlled Kure Pier 6 🇯🇵 Japan JPN U.S. Controlled USFA Sasebo 🇯🇵 Japan JPN U.S. Controlled USAG Okinawa 🇯🇵 Japan JPN U.S. Controlled MCB Camp Butler 🇯🇵 Japan JPN U.S. Controlled MCAS Futenma 🇯🇵 Japan JPN U.S. Controlled Kadena AB 🇯🇵 Japan JPN U.S. Controlled MCI Mujuk 🇰🇷 South Korea KOR Ally Controlled USAG Daegu 🇰🇷 South Korea KOR U.S. Controlled USAG Yongsan-Casey 🇰🇷 South Korea KOR U.S. Controlled Tango 🇰🇷 South Korea KOR U.S. Controlled Osan AB 🇰🇷 South Korea KOR U.S. Controlled Camp Humphreys 🇰🇷 South Korea KOR U.S. Controlled Kunsan AB 🇰🇷 South Korea KOR U.S. Controlled USFA Chinhae 🇰🇷 South Korea KOR U.S. Controlled USAG Kwajalein Atoll 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands MHL U.S. Controlled Navy Region

Center Singapore 🇸🇬 Singapore SGP U.S. Controlled NSF Diego Garcia 🇮🇴 British Indian Territory IOT U.S. Controlled Antonio Bautista AB 🇵🇭 Philippines PHL Ally Controlled Benito Ebuen AB 🇵🇭 Philippines PHL Ally Controlled Lumbia Airport 🇵🇭 Philippines PHL Ally Controlled Basa AB 🇵🇭 Philippines PHL Ally Controlled Fort Magsaysay 🇵🇭 Philippines PHL Ally Controlled Camp Melchor Dela 🇵🇭 Philippines PHL Ally Controlled Lal-lo Airport 🇵🇭 Philippines PHL Ally Controlled NB Camilo Osias 🇵🇭 Philippines PHL Ally Controlled Balabac Island 🇵🇭 Philippines PHL Ally Controlled Nadzab Airport 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea PNG Ally Controlled Lae Seaport 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea PNG Ally Controlled Momote Airport 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea PNG Ally Controlled Lobrum NB 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea PNG Ally Controlled Port Moresby 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea PNG Ally Controlled Jackson International Airport & Seaport 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea PNG Ally Controlled RAAF Base Darwin 🇦🇺 Australia AUS Ally Controlled RAAF Base Tindal 🇦🇺 Australia AUS Ally Controlled NCS Harold E. Holt 🇦🇺 Australia AUS Ally Controlled Robertson Barracks 🇦🇺 Australia AUS U.S. Controlled Pituffik Space Base 🇬🇱 Greenland GRL U.S. Controlled NAS Keflavik 🇮🇸 Iceland ISL U.S. Controlled Joint Warfare Center 🇳🇴 Norway NOR U.S. Controlled RAF Menwith Hill 🇬🇧 UK GBR U.S. Controlled RAF Alconbury /

Molesworth 🇬🇧 UK GBR U.S. Controlled RAF Lakenhealth 🇬🇧 UK GBR U.S. Controlled RAF Mildenhall 🇬🇧 UK GBR U.S. Controlled RAF Croughton 🇬🇧 UK GBR U.S. Controlled Lajes Field 🇵🇹 Portugal PRT U.S. Controlled Moron AB 🇪🇸 Spain ESP U.S. Controlled NS Rota 🇪🇸 Spain ESP U.S. Controlled USAG Benelux 🇧🇪 Belgium BEL U.S. Controlled Kleine Brogel AB 🇧🇪 Belgium BEL U.S. Controlled Geilenkirchen AB 🇧🇪 Belgium BEL U.S. Controlled Spangdahlem AB 🇩🇪 Germany DEU U.S. Controlled Ramstein AB 🇩🇪 Germany DEU U.S. Controlled USAG Weisbaden 🇩🇪 Germany DEU U.S. Controlled USAG Stuttgart 🇩🇪 Germany DEU U.S. Controlled USAG Ansbach 🇩🇪 Germany DEU U.S. Controlled USAG Bavaria 🇩🇪 Germany DEU U.S. Controlled Aviano AB 🇮🇹 Italy ITA U.S. Controlled USAG Vicenza 🇮🇹 Italy ITA U.S. Controlled Ghedi AB 🇮🇹 Italy ITA U.S. Controlled Camp Darby 🇮🇹 Italy ITA U.S. Controlled NSA Detachment Gaeta 🇮🇹 Italy ITA U.S. Controlled NSA Naples 🇮🇹 Italy ITA U.S. Controlled NAS Sigonella 🇮🇹 Italy ITA U.S. Controlled Amari AB 🇪🇪 Estonia EST Ally Controlled Lielvarde AB 🇱🇻 Latvia LVA Ally Controlled Siauliai 🇱🇹 Lithuania LTU Ally Controlled Camp Herkus 🇱🇹 Lithuania LTU Ally Controlled NSF Redzikowo 🇵🇱 Poland POL Ally Controlled Powidz AB 🇵🇱 Poland POL Ally Controlled Lask AB 🇵🇱 Poland POL Ally Controlled Zagan 🇵🇱 Poland POL Ally Controlled Camp Kosciuszuko 🇵🇱 Poland POL Ally Controlled Papa AB 🇭🇺 Hungary HUN Ally Controlled Kecskemet AB 🇭🇺 Hungary HUN Ally Controlled Camp Turzii 🇷🇴 Romania ROU Ally Controlled NSF Deveselu 🇷🇴 Romania ROU Ally Controlled Mihail Kogalniceanu AB 🇷🇴 Romania ROU Ally Controlled Novo Selo Training Area 🇧🇬 Bulgaria BGR Ally Controlled Graf Ignatievo AB 🇧🇬 Bulgaria BGR Ally Controlled Larissa AB 🇬🇷 Greece GRC Ally Controlled Stefanovikeio AB 🇬🇷 Greece GRC Ally Controlled NSA Souda Bay 🇬🇷 Greece GRC U.S. Controlled RAF Akrotiri 🇨🇾 Cyprus CYP Ally Controlled Camp Bondsteel 🇽🇰 Kosovo XKX U.S. Controlled Incirlik AB 🇹🇷 Turkey TUR U.S. Controlled Izmir AS 🇹🇷 Turkey TUR U.S. Controlled MFO South Camp 🇪🇬 Egypt EGY Ally Controlled Muwaffaq Salti AB 🇯🇴 Jordan JOR Ally Controlled Al-Tanf garrison 🇸🇾 Syria SYR Ally Controlled Rumalyn 🇸🇾 Syria SYR Ally Controlled Erbil AB 🇮🇶 Iraq IRQ Ally Controlled Al Assad AB 🇮🇶 Iraq IRQ Ally Controlled Duqm 🇴🇲 Oman OMN Ally Controlled Jebel Ali 🇦🇪 UAE ARE Ally Controlled Al Dhafra AB 🇦🇪 UAE ARE U.S. Controlled Al Udeid AB 🇶🇦 Qatar QAT U.S. Controlled NSA Bahrain 🇧🇭 Bahrain BHR U.S. Controlled Sheik Isa AB 🇧🇭 Bahrain BHR Ally Controlled Prince Sultan AB 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia SAU Ally Controlled King Faisal AB 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia SAU Ally Controlled Camp Buehring 🇰🇼 Kuwait KWT U.S. Controlled Al Jaber AB 🇰🇼 Kuwait KWT U.S. Controlled Ali Al Salem AB 🇰🇼 Kuwait KWT U.S. Controlled Camp Arifjan 🇰🇼 Kuwait KWT U.S. Controlled Al Mubarak AB 🇰🇼 Kuwait KWT U.S. Controlled Camp Lemonnier 🇩🇯 Djibouti DJI U.S. Controlled Ascension Island

Auxiliary Airfield 🇸🇭 St. Helena HLE U.S. Controlled Chabelley Airfield 🇩🇯 Djibouti DJI Ally Controlled Baledogle 🇸🇴 Somalia SOM Ally Controlled Mogadishu 🇸🇴 Somalia SOM Ally Controlled Kismayo 🇸🇴 Somalia SOM Ally Controlled Manda Bay 🇰🇪 Kenya KEN Ally Controlled Mombasa 🇰🇪 Kenya KEN Ally Controlled N'djamena 🇹🇩 Chad TCD Ally Controlled Atlantic Undersea

Test & Evaluation

Center 🇧🇸 The Bahamas BHS U.S. Controlled Naval Station

Guantanamo Bay 🇨🇺 Cuba CUB U.S. Controlled Soto Cano Air Base 🇭🇳 Honduras HND U.S. Controlled CSL Comalapa 🇸🇻 El Salvador SLV Ally Controlled CSL Reina Beatrix

International Airport 🇦🇼 Aruba ABW Ally Controlled CSL Hato

International Airport 🇨🇼 Curacao CUW Ally Controlled

A quick glance at the map reveals the two major security priorities for the U.S. military: Europe and East Asia.

Japan also has the most troops stationed in any country, numbering 53,000 at last count.

While Germany, Italy, and the UK don’t have double-digit bases like Japan, collectively Europe has a huge American presence, when adding in all bases and troops together.

And this isn’t even accounting for the additional 80,000 soldiers deployed to the region after the 2022 Russian invasion.

Middle East: A Growing Security Sphere

While not as nearly cluttered as Europe and East Asia, the Middle East is also home to numerous American bases. Key allies Kuwait and Bahrain also host forces.

Rank Countries With the

Most U.S. Bases Bases Countries With the

Most U.S. Troops Troops 1 🇯🇵 Japan 14 🇯🇵 Japan 52,852 2 🇵🇭 Philippines 9 🇩🇪 Germany 34,894 3 🇰🇷 South Korea 8 🇰🇷 South Korea 23,732 4 🇮🇹 Italy 7 🇮🇹 Italy 12,319 5 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 6 🇬🇧 UK 10,180 6 🇩🇪 Germany 6 🇧🇭 Bahrain 3,424 7 🇬🇧 UK 5 🇪🇸 Spain 3,253 8 🇵🇱 Poland 5 🇹🇷 Turkey 1,683 9 🇰🇼 Kuwait 5 🇧🇪 Belgium 1,119 10 🇦🇺 Australia 4 🇨🇺 Cuba 572

Nothing makes security priorities more clear than base in Djibouti, not just for the U.S. but also the rest of the world.

It’s situated on the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, and is a key shipping route. The Red Sea has been in the news lately due to Houthi rebel attacks.

Thus, Djibouti’s strategic location, and careful deal-making, has resulted in the country hosting military bases from seven other nations as well. This includes political rivals to the U.S., like China.

