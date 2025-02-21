Mapping Every Known US Military Base Overseas
This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavia Rao, locates the known overseas bases of the American military, categorized by who controls the base.
In red are the ones controlled by the U.S., and blue are ones controlled by the host country.
ℹ️ This map does not include several hundred temporary sites for military exercises or contingency operations.
Data is sourced from a Congressional report published in 2024. Troop data is from the Defense Manpower Data Center, current to March 2024.
Ranked: Countries with the Most U.S. Bases and Troops
Based on unclassified data, the U.S. has at least 128 bases across 49 countries.
Of them, Japan (14), has the most by far, followed by the Philippines (9) and South Korea (8). Here’s the full list of all 128 listed bases, the country they’re in, and who controls them.
|Base Name
|Country
|ISO Code
|Status
|Kyogamisaki CS
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|Ally Controlled
|Misawa AB
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|U.S. Controlled
|Shariki CS
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|Ally Controlled
|Yokota AB
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|U.S. Controlled
|Camp Zama
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|U.S. Controlled
|USFA Yokosuka
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|U.S. Controlled
|NAF Atsugi
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|U.S. Controlled
|MCAS Iwakuni
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|U.S. Controlled
|Kure Pier 6
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|U.S. Controlled
|USFA Sasebo
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|U.S. Controlled
|USAG Okinawa
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|U.S. Controlled
|MCB Camp Butler
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|U.S. Controlled
|MCAS Futenma
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|U.S. Controlled
|Kadena AB
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|U.S. Controlled
|MCI Mujuk
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|KOR
|Ally Controlled
|USAG Daegu
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|KOR
|U.S. Controlled
|USAG Yongsan-Casey
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|KOR
|U.S. Controlled
|Tango
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|KOR
|U.S. Controlled
|Osan AB
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|KOR
|U.S. Controlled
|Camp Humphreys
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|KOR
|U.S. Controlled
|Kunsan AB
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|KOR
|U.S. Controlled
|USFA Chinhae
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|KOR
|U.S. Controlled
|USAG Kwajalein Atoll
|🇲🇭 Marshall Islands
|MHL
|U.S. Controlled
|Navy Region
Center Singapore
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|SGP
|U.S. Controlled
|NSF Diego Garcia
|🇮🇴 British Indian Territory
|IOT
|U.S. Controlled
|Antonio Bautista AB
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|PHL
|Ally Controlled
|Benito Ebuen AB
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|PHL
|Ally Controlled
|Lumbia Airport
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|PHL
|Ally Controlled
|Basa AB
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|PHL
|Ally Controlled
|Fort Magsaysay
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|PHL
|Ally Controlled
|Camp Melchor Dela
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|PHL
|Ally Controlled
|Lal-lo Airport
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|PHL
|Ally Controlled
|NB Camilo Osias
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|PHL
|Ally Controlled
|Balabac Island
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|PHL
|Ally Controlled
|Nadzab Airport
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|PNG
|Ally Controlled
|Lae Seaport
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|PNG
|Ally Controlled
|Momote Airport
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|PNG
|Ally Controlled
|Lobrum NB
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|PNG
|Ally Controlled
|Port Moresby
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|PNG
|Ally Controlled
|Jackson International Airport & Seaport
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|PNG
|Ally Controlled
|RAAF Base Darwin
|🇦🇺 Australia
|AUS
|Ally Controlled
|RAAF Base Tindal
|🇦🇺 Australia
|AUS
|Ally Controlled
|NCS Harold E. Holt
|🇦🇺 Australia
|AUS
|Ally Controlled
|Robertson Barracks
|🇦🇺 Australia
|AUS
|U.S. Controlled
|Pituffik Space Base
|🇬🇱 Greenland
|GRL
|U.S. Controlled
|NAS Keflavik
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|ISL
|U.S. Controlled
|Joint Warfare Center
|🇳🇴 Norway
|NOR
|U.S. Controlled
|RAF Menwith Hill
|🇬🇧 UK
|GBR
|U.S. Controlled
|RAF Alconbury /
Molesworth
|🇬🇧 UK
|GBR
|U.S. Controlled
|RAF Lakenhealth
|🇬🇧 UK
|GBR
|U.S. Controlled
|RAF Mildenhall
|🇬🇧 UK
|GBR
|U.S. Controlled
|RAF Croughton
|🇬🇧 UK
|GBR
|U.S. Controlled
|Lajes Field
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|PRT
|U.S. Controlled
|Moron AB
|🇪🇸 Spain
|ESP
|U.S. Controlled
|NS Rota
|🇪🇸 Spain
|ESP
|U.S. Controlled
|USAG Benelux
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|BEL
|U.S. Controlled
|Kleine Brogel AB
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|BEL
|U.S. Controlled
|Geilenkirchen AB
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|BEL
|U.S. Controlled
|Spangdahlem AB
|🇩🇪 Germany
|DEU
|U.S. Controlled
|Ramstein AB
|🇩🇪 Germany
|DEU
|U.S. Controlled
|USAG Weisbaden
|🇩🇪 Germany
|DEU
|U.S. Controlled
|USAG Stuttgart
|🇩🇪 Germany
|DEU
|U.S. Controlled
|USAG Ansbach
|🇩🇪 Germany
|DEU
|U.S. Controlled
|USAG Bavaria
|🇩🇪 Germany
|DEU
|U.S. Controlled
|Aviano AB
|🇮🇹 Italy
|ITA
|U.S. Controlled
|USAG Vicenza
|🇮🇹 Italy
|ITA
|U.S. Controlled
|Ghedi AB
|🇮🇹 Italy
|ITA
|U.S. Controlled
|Camp Darby
|🇮🇹 Italy
|ITA
|U.S. Controlled
|NSA Detachment Gaeta
|🇮🇹 Italy
|ITA
|U.S. Controlled
|NSA Naples
|🇮🇹 Italy
|ITA
|U.S. Controlled
|NAS Sigonella
|🇮🇹 Italy
|ITA
|U.S. Controlled
|Amari AB
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|EST
|Ally Controlled
|Lielvarde AB
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|LVA
|Ally Controlled
|Siauliai
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|LTU
|Ally Controlled
|Camp Herkus
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|LTU
|Ally Controlled
|NSF Redzikowo
|🇵🇱 Poland
|POL
|Ally Controlled
|Powidz AB
|🇵🇱 Poland
|POL
|Ally Controlled
|Lask AB
|🇵🇱 Poland
|POL
|Ally Controlled
|Zagan
|🇵🇱 Poland
|POL
|Ally Controlled
|Camp Kosciuszuko
|🇵🇱 Poland
|POL
|Ally Controlled
|Papa AB
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|HUN
|Ally Controlled
|Kecskemet AB
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|HUN
|Ally Controlled
|Camp Turzii
|🇷🇴 Romania
|ROU
|Ally Controlled
|NSF Deveselu
|🇷🇴 Romania
|ROU
|Ally Controlled
|Mihail Kogalniceanu AB
|🇷🇴 Romania
|ROU
|Ally Controlled
|Novo Selo Training Area
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|BGR
|Ally Controlled
|Graf Ignatievo AB
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|BGR
|Ally Controlled
|Larissa AB
|🇬🇷 Greece
|GRC
|Ally Controlled
|Stefanovikeio AB
|🇬🇷 Greece
|GRC
|Ally Controlled
|NSA Souda Bay
|🇬🇷 Greece
|GRC
|U.S. Controlled
|RAF Akrotiri
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|CYP
|Ally Controlled
|Camp Bondsteel
|🇽🇰 Kosovo
|XKX
|U.S. Controlled
|Incirlik AB
|🇹🇷 Turkey
|TUR
|U.S. Controlled
|Izmir AS
|🇹🇷 Turkey
|TUR
|U.S. Controlled
|MFO South Camp
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|EGY
|Ally Controlled
|Muwaffaq Salti AB
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|JOR
|Ally Controlled
|Al-Tanf garrison
|🇸🇾 Syria
|SYR
|Ally Controlled
|Rumalyn
|🇸🇾 Syria
|SYR
|Ally Controlled
|Erbil AB
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|IRQ
|Ally Controlled
|Al Assad AB
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|IRQ
|Ally Controlled
|Duqm
|🇴🇲 Oman
|OMN
|Ally Controlled
|Jebel Ali
|🇦🇪 UAE
|ARE
|Ally Controlled
|Al Dhafra AB
|🇦🇪 UAE
|ARE
|U.S. Controlled
|Al Udeid AB
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|QAT
|U.S. Controlled
|NSA Bahrain
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|BHR
|U.S. Controlled
|Sheik Isa AB
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|BHR
|Ally Controlled
|Prince Sultan AB
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|SAU
|Ally Controlled
|King Faisal AB
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|SAU
|Ally Controlled
|Camp Buehring
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|KWT
|U.S. Controlled
|Al Jaber AB
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|KWT
|U.S. Controlled
|Ali Al Salem AB
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|KWT
|U.S. Controlled
|Camp Arifjan
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|KWT
|U.S. Controlled
|Al Mubarak AB
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|KWT
|U.S. Controlled
|Camp Lemonnier
|🇩🇯 Djibouti
|DJI
|U.S. Controlled
|Ascension Island
Auxiliary Airfield
|🇸🇭 St. Helena
|HLE
|U.S. Controlled
|Chabelley Airfield
|🇩🇯 Djibouti
|DJI
|Ally Controlled
|Baledogle
|🇸🇴 Somalia
|SOM
|Ally Controlled
|Mogadishu
|🇸🇴 Somalia
|SOM
|Ally Controlled
|Kismayo
|🇸🇴 Somalia
|SOM
|Ally Controlled
|Manda Bay
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|KEN
|Ally Controlled
|Mombasa
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|KEN
|Ally Controlled
|N'djamena
|🇹🇩 Chad
|TCD
|Ally Controlled
|Atlantic Undersea
Test & Evaluation
Center
|🇧🇸 The Bahamas
|BHS
|U.S. Controlled
|Naval Station
Guantanamo Bay
|🇨🇺 Cuba
|CUB
|U.S. Controlled
|Soto Cano Air Base
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|HND
|U.S. Controlled
|CSL Comalapa
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|SLV
|Ally Controlled
|CSL Reina Beatrix
International Airport
|🇦🇼 Aruba
|ABW
|Ally Controlled
|CSL Hato
International Airport
|🇨🇼 Curacao
|CUW
|Ally Controlled
A quick glance at the map reveals the two major security priorities for the U.S. military: Europe and East Asia.
Japan also has the most troops stationed in any country, numbering 53,000 at last count.
While Germany, Italy, and the UK don’t have double-digit bases like Japan, collectively Europe has a huge American presence, when adding in all bases and troops together.
And this isn’t even accounting for the additional 80,000 soldiers deployed to the region after the 2022 Russian invasion.
Middle East: A Growing Security Sphere
While not as nearly cluttered as Europe and East Asia, the Middle East is also home to numerous American bases. Key allies Kuwait and Bahrain also host forces.
|Rank
|Countries With the
Most U.S. Bases
|Bases
|Countries With the
Most U.S. Troops
|Troops
|1
|🇯🇵 Japan
|14
|🇯🇵 Japan
|52,852
|2
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|9
|🇩🇪 Germany
|34,894
|3
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|8
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|23,732
|4
|🇮🇹 Italy
|7
|🇮🇹 Italy
|12,319
|5
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|6
|🇬🇧 UK
|10,180
|6
|🇩🇪 Germany
|6
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|3,424
|7
|🇬🇧 UK
|5
|🇪🇸 Spain
|3,253
|8
|🇵🇱 Poland
|5
|🇹🇷 Turkey
|1,683
|9
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|5
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|1,119
|10
|🇦🇺 Australia
|4
|🇨🇺 Cuba
|572
Nothing makes security priorities more clear than base in Djibouti, not just for the U.S. but also the rest of the world.
It’s situated on the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, and is a key shipping route. The Red Sea has been in the news lately due to Houthi rebel attacks.
Thus, Djibouti’s strategic location, and careful deal-making, has resulted in the country hosting military bases from seven other nations as well. This includes political rivals to the U.S., like China.
