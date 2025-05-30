print-icon
Mapping Every Understaffed Air Traffic Control Tower In The US

by Tyler Durden
Earlier this year, the U.S. experienced one of its deadliest air mishaps in two decades.

An American Airlines passenger plane collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter sending both into the Potomac River.

ℹ️ For reference: American Airlines has one of the worst track-records when it comes to crashes.

In the immediate aftermath, officials mentioned that short-staffed air traffic control towers may have played a role. This was later deemed not the cause, but air traffic control staffing shortages are plaguing 44% of all FAA regulated towers, latest data shows.

Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao maps out every single tower that is below the 2024-guideline staffing threshold (85%) per the latest available data current to September 2023, published by the FAA.

Ranked: All Short-Staffed Air Traffic Control Towers

128 of the 290 FAA-operated air traffic control towers across the country are short-staffed.

Rochester Tower, located in Minnesota has less than half the required controllers per 2024 requirements.

The table below lists all facilities by the percentage of staff filled.

RankFacilityFacility Code% Staffed
1Rochester TowerRST47.8
2Waterloo TowerALO56.5
3Morristown TowerMMU57.9
4Pasco TowerPSC58.8
5Oakland TowerOAK60.0
6North Las Vegas TowerVGT60.0
7Scottsdale TowerSDL62.5
8Memphis TRACONM0363.4
9Grand Canyon TowerGCN64.3
10Traverse City TowerTVC64.3
11Terre Haute /Hulman TowerHUF65.5
12Rockford TowerRFD65.6
13Falcon Field TowerFFZ66.7
14Grand Forks TowerGFK66.7
15Huntington TowerHTS66.7
16Las Vegas TRACONL3067.9
17Andrews TowerADW68.2
18Centennial TowerAPA69.2
19Fargo TowerFAR69.2
20Green Bay TowerGRB69.2
21Lubbock TowerLBB69.2
22Milwaukee TowerMKE69.4
23Willow Run TowerYIP69.6
24Austin TowerAUS70.0
25Rochester TowerROC70.3
26Tallahassee TowerTLH70.8
27Charleston TowerCRW71.0
28Allegheny TowerAGC71.4
29Aspen TowerASE71.4
30St Lucie TowerFPR71.4
31Grand Rapids TowerGRR71.4
32Hayward TowerHWD71.4
33Saginaw TowerMBS71.4
34Orlando TowerMCO71.4
35Sioux Gateway TowerSUX71.4
36Casper TowerCPR72.2
37Seattle TRACONS4673.1
38Hooks TowerDWH73.7
39Juneau TowerJNU73.7
40Little Rock TowerLIT73.7
41Boise TowerBOI73.8
42Meacham TowerFTW73.9
43Islip TowerISP73.9
44Birmingham TowerBHM74.4
45Erie TowerERI75.0
46Eugene TowerEUG75.0
47Helena TowerHLN75.0
48Poughkeepsie TowerPOU75.0
49Fort Wayne TowerFWA75.9
50Duluth TowerDLH76.0
51Youngstown TowerYNG76.0
52Binghamton TowerBGM76.2
53Ontario TowerONT76.2
54Madison TowerMSN76.7
55Long Beach TowerLGB76.9
56John Wayne TowerSNA76.9
57Vero Beach TowerVRB76.9
58El Paso TowerELP77.1
59Memphis TowerMEM77.1
60Norfolk TowerORF77.1
61Gulfport TowerGPT77.3
62San Juan TowerSJU77.3
63Tamiami TowerTMB77.3
64Bangor TowerBGR77.4
65Albuquerque TowerABQ77.8
66Bismarck TowerBIS77.8
67Hilo TowerITO77.8
68Myrtle Beach TowerMYR77.8
69Prescott TowerPRC77.8
70Pueblo TowerPUB77.8
71Sanford TowerSFB77.8
72Savannah TowerSAV78.1
73Nantucket TowerACK78.6
74Columbia TowerCAE78.6
75Concord TowerCCR78.6
76Camarillo TowerCMA78.6
77Palomar TowerCRQ78.6
78Des Moines TowerDSM78.6
79Bowman TowerLOU78.6
80Merrill TowerMRI78.6
81Paine TowerPAE78.6
82Palo Alto TowerPAO78.6
83Sonoma TowerSTS78.6
84Spirit TowerSUS78.6
85Twin Falls TowerTWF78.6
86Maui TowerOGG78.9
87Chattanooga TowerCHA79.2
88Clarksburg TowerCKB79.2
89Charleston TowerCHS79.3
90Asheville TowerAVL80.0
91Chino TowerCNO80.0
92Central Florida TRACONF1180.0
93Lexington TowerLEX80.0
94Phoenix TowerPHX80.0
95Corpus Christi TowerCRP80.5
96Northern California TRACONNCT80.5
97Wilkes-Barre TowerAVP80.8
98Bradley TowerBDL81.0
99Champaign TowerCMI81.0
100Lake Charles TowerLCH81.0
101Monroe TowerMLU81.0
102Knoxville TowerTYS81.1
103Dayton TowerDAY81.3
104Manchester TowerMHT81.3
105Colorado Springs TowerCOS81.5
106Atlanta TRACONA8081.8
107Columbus TowerCMH81.8
108Sioux Falls TowerFSD81.8
109Jackson TowerJAN81.8
110Salt Lake City TowerSLC81.8
111Tuscon TowerTUS81.8
112San Diego TowerSAN82.1
113San Antonio TowerSAT82.1
114Pittsburgh TowerPIT82.2
115Wichita TowerICT82.5
116Great Falls TowerGTF82.6
117Atlanta TowerATL82.7
118Denver TowerDEN82.9
119Ann Arbor TowerARB83.3
120Billings TowerBIL83.3
121Columbus TowerCSG83.3
122Monterey TowerMRY83.3
123Downtown TowerMKC84.2
124Waco TowerACT84.6
125Dallas Love TowerDAL84.6
126Houston Intercontinental TowerIAH84.6
127Portland TowerPWM84.6
128Seattle TowerSEA84.8

Of particular interest are the short-staffed TRACONs (Terminal Radar Approach Control); these are bigger facilities that assist with landing and departure for larger areas.

In fact, these numbers are a more optimistic view of the staffing shortage. They include fully-certified controllers, those that have transferred from a different facility and getting familiar with a new environment, and those just out of academy who are picking up on-the-job skills.

If looking at just the fully certified controllers, these rates drop even further.

For reference, it takes roughly 2–3 years for an academy graduate to become fully certified.

Why is There an ATC Staffing Shortage?

There are a few interlinked reasons.

As a mentioned earlier, it’s a difficult (and long) training process, which takes a minimum of 2-3 years. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted or paused training and now the system is playing catch-up.

The attrition rate of employees is high due to long hours and on-the-job stress. And finally, there’s a mandatory retirement age (56) which leads to a yearly employee loss.

This shortage is pushing controllers into 60-hour workweeks, in turn leading to a higher burnout rate.

