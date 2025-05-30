Mapping Every Understaffed Air Traffic Control Tower In The US
Earlier this year, the U.S. experienced one of its deadliest air mishaps in two decades.
An American Airlines passenger plane collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter sending both into the Potomac River.
In the immediate aftermath, officials mentioned that short-staffed air traffic control towers may have played a role. This was later deemed not the cause, but air traffic control staffing shortages are plaguing 44% of all FAA regulated towers, latest data shows.
Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao maps out every single tower that is below the 2024-guideline staffing threshold (85%) per the latest available data current to September 2023, published by the FAA.
Ranked: All Short-Staffed Air Traffic Control Towers
128 of the 290 FAA-operated air traffic control towers across the country are short-staffed.
Rochester Tower, located in Minnesota has less than half the required controllers per 2024 requirements.
The table below lists all facilities by the percentage of staff filled.
|Rank
|Facility
|Facility Code
|% Staffed
|1
|Rochester Tower
|RST
|47.8
|2
|Waterloo Tower
|ALO
|56.5
|3
|Morristown Tower
|MMU
|57.9
|4
|Pasco Tower
|PSC
|58.8
|5
|Oakland Tower
|OAK
|60.0
|6
|North Las Vegas Tower
|VGT
|60.0
|7
|Scottsdale Tower
|SDL
|62.5
|8
|Memphis TRACON
|M03
|63.4
|9
|Grand Canyon Tower
|GCN
|64.3
|10
|Traverse City Tower
|TVC
|64.3
|11
|Terre Haute /Hulman Tower
|HUF
|65.5
|12
|Rockford Tower
|RFD
|65.6
|13
|Falcon Field Tower
|FFZ
|66.7
|14
|Grand Forks Tower
|GFK
|66.7
|15
|Huntington Tower
|HTS
|66.7
|16
|Las Vegas TRACON
|L30
|67.9
|17
|Andrews Tower
|ADW
|68.2
|18
|Centennial Tower
|APA
|69.2
|19
|Fargo Tower
|FAR
|69.2
|20
|Green Bay Tower
|GRB
|69.2
|21
|Lubbock Tower
|LBB
|69.2
|22
|Milwaukee Tower
|MKE
|69.4
|23
|Willow Run Tower
|YIP
|69.6
|24
|Austin Tower
|AUS
|70.0
|25
|Rochester Tower
|ROC
|70.3
|26
|Tallahassee Tower
|TLH
|70.8
|27
|Charleston Tower
|CRW
|71.0
|28
|Allegheny Tower
|AGC
|71.4
|29
|Aspen Tower
|ASE
|71.4
|30
|St Lucie Tower
|FPR
|71.4
|31
|Grand Rapids Tower
|GRR
|71.4
|32
|Hayward Tower
|HWD
|71.4
|33
|Saginaw Tower
|MBS
|71.4
|34
|Orlando Tower
|MCO
|71.4
|35
|Sioux Gateway Tower
|SUX
|71.4
|36
|Casper Tower
|CPR
|72.2
|37
|Seattle TRACON
|S46
|73.1
|38
|Hooks Tower
|DWH
|73.7
|39
|Juneau Tower
|JNU
|73.7
|40
|Little Rock Tower
|LIT
|73.7
|41
|Boise Tower
|BOI
|73.8
|42
|Meacham Tower
|FTW
|73.9
|43
|Islip Tower
|ISP
|73.9
|44
|Birmingham Tower
|BHM
|74.4
|45
|Erie Tower
|ERI
|75.0
|46
|Eugene Tower
|EUG
|75.0
|47
|Helena Tower
|HLN
|75.0
|48
|Poughkeepsie Tower
|POU
|75.0
|49
|Fort Wayne Tower
|FWA
|75.9
|50
|Duluth Tower
|DLH
|76.0
|51
|Youngstown Tower
|YNG
|76.0
|52
|Binghamton Tower
|BGM
|76.2
|53
|Ontario Tower
|ONT
|76.2
|54
|Madison Tower
|MSN
|76.7
|55
|Long Beach Tower
|LGB
|76.9
|56
|John Wayne Tower
|SNA
|76.9
|57
|Vero Beach Tower
|VRB
|76.9
|58
|El Paso Tower
|ELP
|77.1
|59
|Memphis Tower
|MEM
|77.1
|60
|Norfolk Tower
|ORF
|77.1
|61
|Gulfport Tower
|GPT
|77.3
|62
|San Juan Tower
|SJU
|77.3
|63
|Tamiami Tower
|TMB
|77.3
|64
|Bangor Tower
|BGR
|77.4
|65
|Albuquerque Tower
|ABQ
|77.8
|66
|Bismarck Tower
|BIS
|77.8
|67
|Hilo Tower
|ITO
|77.8
|68
|Myrtle Beach Tower
|MYR
|77.8
|69
|Prescott Tower
|PRC
|77.8
|70
|Pueblo Tower
|PUB
|77.8
|71
|Sanford Tower
|SFB
|77.8
|72
|Savannah Tower
|SAV
|78.1
|73
|Nantucket Tower
|ACK
|78.6
|74
|Columbia Tower
|CAE
|78.6
|75
|Concord Tower
|CCR
|78.6
|76
|Camarillo Tower
|CMA
|78.6
|77
|Palomar Tower
|CRQ
|78.6
|78
|Des Moines Tower
|DSM
|78.6
|79
|Bowman Tower
|LOU
|78.6
|80
|Merrill Tower
|MRI
|78.6
|81
|Paine Tower
|PAE
|78.6
|82
|Palo Alto Tower
|PAO
|78.6
|83
|Sonoma Tower
|STS
|78.6
|84
|Spirit Tower
|SUS
|78.6
|85
|Twin Falls Tower
|TWF
|78.6
|86
|Maui Tower
|OGG
|78.9
|87
|Chattanooga Tower
|CHA
|79.2
|88
|Clarksburg Tower
|CKB
|79.2
|89
|Charleston Tower
|CHS
|79.3
|90
|Asheville Tower
|AVL
|80.0
|91
|Chino Tower
|CNO
|80.0
|92
|Central Florida TRACON
|F11
|80.0
|93
|Lexington Tower
|LEX
|80.0
|94
|Phoenix Tower
|PHX
|80.0
|95
|Corpus Christi Tower
|CRP
|80.5
|96
|Northern California TRACON
|NCT
|80.5
|97
|Wilkes-Barre Tower
|AVP
|80.8
|98
|Bradley Tower
|BDL
|81.0
|99
|Champaign Tower
|CMI
|81.0
|100
|Lake Charles Tower
|LCH
|81.0
|101
|Monroe Tower
|MLU
|81.0
|102
|Knoxville Tower
|TYS
|81.1
|103
|Dayton Tower
|DAY
|81.3
|104
|Manchester Tower
|MHT
|81.3
|105
|Colorado Springs Tower
|COS
|81.5
|106
|Atlanta TRACON
|A80
|81.8
|107
|Columbus Tower
|CMH
|81.8
|108
|Sioux Falls Tower
|FSD
|81.8
|109
|Jackson Tower
|JAN
|81.8
|110
|Salt Lake City Tower
|SLC
|81.8
|111
|Tuscon Tower
|TUS
|81.8
|112
|San Diego Tower
|SAN
|82.1
|113
|San Antonio Tower
|SAT
|82.1
|114
|Pittsburgh Tower
|PIT
|82.2
|115
|Wichita Tower
|ICT
|82.5
|116
|Great Falls Tower
|GTF
|82.6
|117
|Atlanta Tower
|ATL
|82.7
|118
|Denver Tower
|DEN
|82.9
|119
|Ann Arbor Tower
|ARB
|83.3
|120
|Billings Tower
|BIL
|83.3
|121
|Columbus Tower
|CSG
|83.3
|122
|Monterey Tower
|MRY
|83.3
|123
|Downtown Tower
|MKC
|84.2
|124
|Waco Tower
|ACT
|84.6
|125
|Dallas Love Tower
|DAL
|84.6
|126
|Houston Intercontinental Tower
|IAH
|84.6
|127
|Portland Tower
|PWM
|84.6
|128
|Seattle Tower
|SEA
|84.8
Of particular interest are the short-staffed TRACONs (Terminal Radar Approach Control); these are bigger facilities that assist with landing and departure for larger areas.
In fact, these numbers are a more optimistic view of the staffing shortage. They include fully-certified controllers, those that have transferred from a different facility and getting familiar with a new environment, and those just out of academy who are picking up on-the-job skills.
If looking at just the fully certified controllers, these rates drop even further.
For reference, it takes roughly 2–3 years for an academy graduate to become fully certified.
Why is There an ATC Staffing Shortage?
There are a few interlinked reasons.
As a mentioned earlier, it’s a difficult (and long) training process, which takes a minimum of 2-3 years. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted or paused training and now the system is playing catch-up.
The attrition rate of employees is high due to long hours and on-the-job stress. And finally, there’s a mandatory retirement age (56) which leads to a yearly employee loss.
This shortage is pushing controllers into 60-hour workweeks, in turn leading to a higher burnout rate.
