Mapping Every Understaffed Air Traffic Control Tower In The US

Earlier this year, the U.S. experienced one of its deadliest air mishaps in two decades.

An American Airlines passenger plane collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter sending both into the Potomac River.

ℹ️ For reference: American Airlines has one of the worst track-records when it comes to crashes.

In the immediate aftermath, officials mentioned that short-staffed air traffic control towers may have played a role. This was later deemed not the cause, but air traffic control staffing shortages are plaguing 44% of all FAA regulated towers, latest data shows.

Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao maps out every single tower that is below the 2024-guideline staffing threshold (85%) per the latest available data current to September 2023, published by the FAA.

Ranked: All Short-Staffed Air Traffic Control Towers

128 of the 290 FAA-operated air traffic control towers across the country are short-staffed.

Rochester Tower, located in Minnesota has less than half the required controllers per 2024 requirements.

The table below lists all facilities by the percentage of staff filled.

Rank Facility Facility Code % Staffed 1 Rochester Tower RST 47.8 2 Waterloo Tower ALO 56.5 3 Morristown Tower MMU 57.9 4 Pasco Tower PSC 58.8 5 Oakland Tower OAK 60.0 6 North Las Vegas Tower VGT 60.0 7 Scottsdale Tower SDL 62.5 8 Memphis TRACON M03 63.4 9 Grand Canyon Tower GCN 64.3 10 Traverse City Tower TVC 64.3 11 Terre Haute /Hulman Tower HUF 65.5 12 Rockford Tower RFD 65.6 13 Falcon Field Tower FFZ 66.7 14 Grand Forks Tower GFK 66.7 15 Huntington Tower HTS 66.7 16 Las Vegas TRACON L30 67.9 17 Andrews Tower ADW 68.2 18 Centennial Tower APA 69.2 19 Fargo Tower FAR 69.2 20 Green Bay Tower GRB 69.2 21 Lubbock Tower LBB 69.2 22 Milwaukee Tower MKE 69.4 23 Willow Run Tower YIP 69.6 24 Austin Tower AUS 70.0 25 Rochester Tower ROC 70.3 26 Tallahassee Tower TLH 70.8 27 Charleston Tower CRW 71.0 28 Allegheny Tower AGC 71.4 29 Aspen Tower ASE 71.4 30 St Lucie Tower FPR 71.4 31 Grand Rapids Tower GRR 71.4 32 Hayward Tower HWD 71.4 33 Saginaw Tower MBS 71.4 34 Orlando Tower MCO 71.4 35 Sioux Gateway Tower SUX 71.4 36 Casper Tower CPR 72.2 37 Seattle TRACON S46 73.1 38 Hooks Tower DWH 73.7 39 Juneau Tower JNU 73.7 40 Little Rock Tower LIT 73.7 41 Boise Tower BOI 73.8 42 Meacham Tower FTW 73.9 43 Islip Tower ISP 73.9 44 Birmingham Tower BHM 74.4 45 Erie Tower ERI 75.0 46 Eugene Tower EUG 75.0 47 Helena Tower HLN 75.0 48 Poughkeepsie Tower POU 75.0 49 Fort Wayne Tower FWA 75.9 50 Duluth Tower DLH 76.0 51 Youngstown Tower YNG 76.0 52 Binghamton Tower BGM 76.2 53 Ontario Tower ONT 76.2 54 Madison Tower MSN 76.7 55 Long Beach Tower LGB 76.9 56 John Wayne Tower SNA 76.9 57 Vero Beach Tower VRB 76.9 58 El Paso Tower ELP 77.1 59 Memphis Tower MEM 77.1 60 Norfolk Tower ORF 77.1 61 Gulfport Tower GPT 77.3 62 San Juan Tower SJU 77.3 63 Tamiami Tower TMB 77.3 64 Bangor Tower BGR 77.4 65 Albuquerque Tower ABQ 77.8 66 Bismarck Tower BIS 77.8 67 Hilo Tower ITO 77.8 68 Myrtle Beach Tower MYR 77.8 69 Prescott Tower PRC 77.8 70 Pueblo Tower PUB 77.8 71 Sanford Tower SFB 77.8 72 Savannah Tower SAV 78.1 73 Nantucket Tower ACK 78.6 74 Columbia Tower CAE 78.6 75 Concord Tower CCR 78.6 76 Camarillo Tower CMA 78.6 77 Palomar Tower CRQ 78.6 78 Des Moines Tower DSM 78.6 79 Bowman Tower LOU 78.6 80 Merrill Tower MRI 78.6 81 Paine Tower PAE 78.6 82 Palo Alto Tower PAO 78.6 83 Sonoma Tower STS 78.6 84 Spirit Tower SUS 78.6 85 Twin Falls Tower TWF 78.6 86 Maui Tower OGG 78.9 87 Chattanooga Tower CHA 79.2 88 Clarksburg Tower CKB 79.2 89 Charleston Tower CHS 79.3 90 Asheville Tower AVL 80.0 91 Chino Tower CNO 80.0 92 Central Florida TRACON F11 80.0 93 Lexington Tower LEX 80.0 94 Phoenix Tower PHX 80.0 95 Corpus Christi Tower CRP 80.5 96 Northern California TRACON NCT 80.5 97 Wilkes-Barre Tower AVP 80.8 98 Bradley Tower BDL 81.0 99 Champaign Tower CMI 81.0 100 Lake Charles Tower LCH 81.0 101 Monroe Tower MLU 81.0 102 Knoxville Tower TYS 81.1 103 Dayton Tower DAY 81.3 104 Manchester Tower MHT 81.3 105 Colorado Springs Tower COS 81.5 106 Atlanta TRACON A80 81.8 107 Columbus Tower CMH 81.8 108 Sioux Falls Tower FSD 81.8 109 Jackson Tower JAN 81.8 110 Salt Lake City Tower SLC 81.8 111 Tuscon Tower TUS 81.8 112 San Diego Tower SAN 82.1 113 San Antonio Tower SAT 82.1 114 Pittsburgh Tower PIT 82.2 115 Wichita Tower ICT 82.5 116 Great Falls Tower GTF 82.6 117 Atlanta Tower ATL 82.7 118 Denver Tower DEN 82.9 119 Ann Arbor Tower ARB 83.3 120 Billings Tower BIL 83.3 121 Columbus Tower CSG 83.3 122 Monterey Tower MRY 83.3 123 Downtown Tower MKC 84.2 124 Waco Tower ACT 84.6 125 Dallas Love Tower DAL 84.6 126 Houston Intercontinental Tower IAH 84.6 127 Portland Tower PWM 84.6 128 Seattle Tower SEA 84.8

Of particular interest are the short-staffed TRACONs (Terminal Radar Approach Control); these are bigger facilities that assist with landing and departure for larger areas.

In fact, these numbers are a more optimistic view of the staffing shortage. They include fully-certified controllers, those that have transferred from a different facility and getting familiar with a new environment, and those just out of academy who are picking up on-the-job skills.

If looking at just the fully certified controllers, these rates drop even further.

For reference, it takes roughly 2–3 years for an academy graduate to become fully certified.

Why is There an ATC Staffing Shortage?

There are a few interlinked reasons.

As a mentioned earlier, it’s a difficult (and long) training process, which takes a minimum of 2-3 years. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted or paused training and now the system is playing catch-up.

The attrition rate of employees is high due to long hours and on-the-job stress. And finally, there’s a mandatory retirement age (56) which leads to a yearly employee loss.

This shortage is pushing controllers into 60-hour workweeks, in turn leading to a higher burnout rate.

