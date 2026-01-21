World Cup Lift: Goldman Forecasts Retailers' Potential Bounce From The 'Beautiful Game'

Believe it or not, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is just five months away, spanning 11 stadiums across 11 U.S. metro areas.

Expected foot traffic trends suggest meaningful pre-event demand for fan gear, such as jerseys, hats, and jackets, at nearby sporting goods retailers as the tournament kicks off in early June.

Goldman Sachs Managing Director Kate McShane told clients on Tuesday that Academy Sports and Outdoors and Dick's Sporting Goods stores near the FIFA World Cup will likely see a tick up in foot traffic.

"We found that ~14% of ASO stores are within 25 miles of the World Cup stadiums, compared to ~12% at DKS, while noting ASO has a relatively smaller store base concentrated in the Southeastern US," McShane said.

McShane explained:

There are 11 FIFA World Cup stadiums in the US, with locations consisting of Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle. To assess the company footprint in each location, we looked at the number and percentage of stores within a 25-mile radius of each stadium using Placer. Additionally, to account for locals who might travel further to a stadium (versus tourists likely staying closer by), we also considered the company footprint within the CBSA (core-based statistical area) of each stadium. Of note, the store counts reflect locations available on Placer. For DKS, including both Dick's Sporting Goods and Dick's House of Sport, 11.8% of stores are within 25 miles of the stadiums, while 18.3% of stores are in the same CBSA as the stadiums. Looking to ASO, 13.6% of stores are within 25 miles of the stadiums, while 22.3% of stores are in the same CBSA as the stadiums. We would note that while the percentages are higher for ASO versus DKS, ASO's overall store footprint is smaller.

What could this mean for sales?

For ASO and DKS, we assume that stores within 25 miles of the World Cup stadiums see a +MSD sales lift in June and July, while the remainder of the fleet experiences a +LSD sales lift. For ASO, this could result in $15mn to $36mn of incremental sales in 2Q, or a ~1.0% to 2.3% comp lift. Looking at DKS (Dick's Sporting Goods, House of Sport), this could result in $26mn to $65mn of incremental sales in 2Q, or a ~0.7% to 1.8% comp lift. We are not including any uplift in comp from the possible uptick in team sports we could see at the end of Q2 into early Q3 if more people are inspired to play soccer as a result of the World Cup event.

Company commentary

ASO expects to see a material impact from the World Cup in 2Q, specifically in June and July, noting the company has 40+ games in its markets, and 20% of ASO's customers are Hispanic. That said, ASO cannot quantify the exact impact from the upcoming World Cup as its business was different the last time this happened. Per management, the question is how long the impact lasts and if you see an uptick in youth soccer, which they believe is likely. ASO noted that soccer balls and jerseys are selling now, while more soccer accessories are expected to be sold in the spring, and additional items with logos as you get closer to the games. The company expects to have the World Cup as a focus in the portion of stores that they frequently turn over for four weeks in June and July, noting that this will likely impact the sports & recreation and apparel categories, without a massive jump in cleats.

At a recent conference, DKS management stated that the World Cup will the biggest sports moment the country has ever had, noting that World Cup balls are selling well, along with license in general. Per management, DKS expects to see increased demand around the event, noting it is leaning into license with a prominent offering that is regionally relevant. Longer term, DKS also mentioned a potential tailwind in soccer participation trends

The current World Cup assortment online

DKS and ASO both have started to incorporate World Cup assortment into their stores, spanning across a wide range of categories such as apparel, footwear, and soccer balls. We note that for both companies, the assortment is not directly on their homepages and is listed under the "Fan Shop" segments - consumers have to be proactively shopping for the World Cup to find the assortment.