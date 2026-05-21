Marcus Lemonis Fires Back On X Over Claims Camping World Spiraling Toward Bankruptcy

America's largest RV dealer and service chain, selling new and used motorhomes, travel trailers, and more for outdoor living, has been under pressure over the past several years as high interest rates have crushed RV demand.

An X user with the handle "Roger" laid out his thesis on why Camping World is next on the list to "file Chapter 11 bankruptcy with $3.5 billion of unpayable debt," adding, "West Marine (one of the largest boat suppliers in the US) just filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy today, holding over $1 billion in debt."

Camping World $CWH expected to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy with $3.5 billion of unpayable debt.



West Marine (one of largest boat suppliers in US) just filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy today holding over $1 billion in debt.



RV and Boat Bankruptcies. The signs are clear. pic.twitter.com/hBUvxQ5sWJ — Roger (@rdd147) May 21, 2026

Camping World Revenues and Liabilities

Roger added, "RV and Boat Bankruptcies. The signs are clear."

Same boat as West Marine. Camping World is in Final stages of screwing the landlord to pay the debt holders. pic.twitter.com/25KTtPlZcq — Roger (@rdd147) May 21, 2026

Shares of Camping World have been locked in a brutal bear market since peaking near $45 in late 2021, with the stock now down about 86% as of Thursday. The sell-off has pushed shares back toward Covid-era lows, as high interest rates continue to choke off RV demand and corporate America as a whole warns that consumers have significantly dialed back on big-ticket items (read here).

Responding on X to Roger's bear thesis on Camping World was none other than Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond, co-founder of Camping World, and TV personality.

Lemonis said Roger's view that Camping World was sliding toward bankruptcy was "totally false."

Totally false — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 21, 2026

Roger then responded to Lemonis: "Explain. Why are liabilities rising, in particular lease obligations? Paying debt holders and not rent is end-stage preparation. See West Marine. Couldn't pay its leases."

Explain. Why are liabilities rising, in particular lease obligations?



Paying debt holders and not rent is end stage preparation. See West Marine. Couldn’t pay its leases.



Honestly happy to hear an assessment pic.twitter.com/7uzCrIdtq2 — Roger (@rdd147) May 21, 2026

Roger ended with: "Honestly, happy to hear an assessment."

The CEO just entered the chat and bodied you. You shorting the company or? — Brandox (@AngelsKill) May 21, 2026

Here is Wall Street's view on Camping World:

And the fact that Marcus Lemonis felt compelled to respond to a random X user raises its own set of questions.

False. Do your research — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 21, 2026

The stock is 21% short, equivalent to about 12.5 million shares, with 2.7 days to cover.