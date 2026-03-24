Mark Zuckerberg Is Building An AI Version Of A CEO To Help Him Run Meta

This isn't going to help the speculation that Zuckerberg, himself is a robot. I mean, it's only a joke...right?

Mark Zuckerberg is pushing a future where everyone—inside and outside Meta Platforms—has a personal AI agent. He’s beginning with his own, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

The CEO is building an internal “CEO agent,” still in development, that helps him quickly access information he’d normally get through layers of staff. The goal reflects a broader company shift: speed up work, reduce hierarchy, and compete with lean, AI-first startups.

AI adoption has become central to Meta’s strategy. Zuckerberg recently emphasized this direction, saying, “We’re investing in AI-native tooling so individuals at Meta can get more done,” adding that the company is “elevating individual contributors and flattening teams.” Employees are now expected to use AI regularly, and it even factors into performance reviews.

Across the company, staff are experimenting heavily. Internal forums are full of AI tools and ideas, with some employees describing the environment as similar to Meta’s early “move fast and break things” era—now updated to a more stable, AI-driven version of rapid innovation.

New tools are emerging internally. Personal agents can access files, communicate with coworkers—or even other agents—on a user’s behalf. Another tool, Second Brain, acts like an “AI chief of staff,” helping organize and retrieve project information. There are even spaces where employees’ AI agents interact with each other.

WSJ writes that Meta is also investing externally, acquiring startups like Moltbook and Manus to expand its capabilities.

To support this shift, Meta created a new applied AI engineering group designed to be “AI native from day one,” focused on accelerating development of its AI models. Employees are encouraged to attend frequent AI trainings, hackathons, and build their own tools.

Still, the rapid transformation brings mixed feelings. While some employees find it energizing, others worry about job security—especially after major layoffs in 2022 and 2023 as the company restructured for efficiency.

Meta’s leadership sees this transition as essential. As CFO Susan Li put it, staying competitive means ensuring a company of Meta’s scale can operate just as efficiently as smaller, AI-native firms.