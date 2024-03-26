Mark Zuckerberg's New Diesel-Powered Mega-Yacht Moored In Fort Lauderdale

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, an outspoken climate alarmist, has a new $300 million mega yacht dubbed "Launchpad." The billionaire's 'big boy' toy collection continues to expand, which already includes a Gulfstream G650 private jet.

Bloomberg data shows the new 287-foot vessel arrived at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last Monday and has been moored ever since. The vessel departed from the Netherlands, where its well-known yacht builder, Feadship, is based, on February 29.

According to SuperYacht Times, the vessel was designed by Espen Øino International and boasted a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure. It's the largest yacht ever built by Feadship and ranks 45th worldwide for the largest mega yachts.

SuperYacht Times said the yacht is powered by "4 MTU engines, which give her a top speed of 24 kn." This means that large-displacement diesel engines power the yacht—an inconvenient truth for the woke billionaire who promotes climate change initiatives.

And there's this.

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Zuckerberg's $300 Million Yacht Docked in Fort Lauderdale Flying Marshall Islands Flag in Attempt to Avoid Paying US Taxes https://t.co/SmTJFrW4Db — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 25, 2024

Besides the diesel-powered mega yacht, Zuckerberg's jet, a Gulfstream G650, has been all over the world and produces a massive carbon footprint compared to the average US household carbon footprint.

The working poor are starting to wake up to the billionaires who push climate garbage initiatives that force them to buy costly electric vehicles, ban gas stoves, and replace meat with insects and plant-based foods while Zuck and other billionaires sail around the world in mega-yachts and fly around in private jets.

These woke billionaires are being revealed as hypocrites. The veil is being lifted...