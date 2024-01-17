"Markets Are Overlooking How Much Worse This Can Get, How Inflationary It Could Prove"

By Michael Every of Rabobank

Waller Way to Behave

Points of order today. First, we need to underline the major disconnect between market pricing for aggressive 2024 Fed rate cuts -- including new hedges that the Fed cuts by 50bp in March-- and how the actual economy is still performing. Second, we have to ponder what drove the Fed to make the dovish statements in late 2023 that drove, and still drive, that kind of wild pricing. Third, we have to deal with the Fed, and others, walking it all back just weeks later.

That’s what Waller became the latest central banker to do yesterday. He started off saying, “For a macroeconomist, this is almost as good as it gets. But will it last?”, then argued only far more time than between now and the March meeting will tell. As a result, bonds, stocks, and just about everything except the US dollar sold off.

For the few who read Waller’s speech in full -- and people who price for six or seven Fed cuts, and 50bp cuts in March, when core inflation is well above target likely don’t read anything fully -- he added he’s more confident the economy can still move towards immaculate disinflation, that financial conditions remain restrictive (despite the Pavlovian response since Powell’s dovish turn), and that we can still get three rate cuts later in 2024 if inflation behaves, including next month’s revisions to CPI methodology. Indeed, what will be hedonically adjusted lower this time?

Yet all around us we see misbehaviour. Maybe the White House and Congress just found another $70bn down the back of the sofa to throw at voters; maybe President Biden will cancel student loans less than $12,000, so more money to buy a sofa. It’s an election year where, “democracy is on the ballot,” or ‘the future of the country’ is. You really think we are going to get tight fiscal policy? The key question is if the Fed will play ball or hardball.

It's election year folks, do you really expect a negative payrolls print? https://t.co/s7Y1XSxNEh — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 4, 2024

Waller also mentioned the Red Sea, where the behavior is truly worrying – but so was his take that there would only be a one-time price effect if the Suez Canal remains closed. He hasn’t learned from the last shipping supply-shock crisis, it seems.

Meanwhile, more Houthi attacks on commercial shipping have occurred; Japan’s NYK is avoiding Suez too; so are Shell’s tankers, joining Qatari and Russian LNG carriers; and maritime insurance rates have soared from 0.1% to 1% of cargo, with some insurers reportedly avoiding coverage of US and UK (and Israeli) merchant ships against war risks – and that includes their “interest” in a ship, a far more blanket term than just the registration of beneficial ownership. Note that’s because the US and UK carried out recent airstrikes on the Houthis to try to stop these shipping attacks, which the EU disassociated themselves from (in order to keep their insurance rates down).

I published on this unfolding crisis yesterday (Same Deep Ship, Different Day). It stresses that markets are overlooking how much worse this can get, how inflationary it could prove, how hard it will be to resolve, and how it will soon be everyone for himself in trying to protect their maritime trade.

Making my points for me less than 24 hours later:

In my best Cilla Black impression (for the few who will get that reference) “Waller way to behave!” And Deep Ship for most of us? You bet!