Markets Go Wild On 3-Month-Old (Revised) Data

"Great" news America... economic growth in the 3rd quarter was not quite as hot as the government had previously guessed.

'Worser-er' data suddenly supports the goldilocks scenario as the algos appeared to completely ignore the current initial claims data which is practically at record lows.

Stocks soared higher...

Treasury yields puked...

Gold spiked...

As the dollar dumped...

And March rate-cut odds jumped back above 80%...

Oh dear, Mr.Powell, what have you done.