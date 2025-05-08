Markets Soar As Trump Says "Better Go Buy Stocks Now"

While commenting to reporters after signing the first (of many) trade deal with the UK, President Trump told Americans that they "better go out and buy stocks now" as he looks forward to signing his "big beautiful bill."

Trump says “time to buy a lot of stock” because when his tax cut bill passes it’s going to make America powerful again pic.twitter.com/AvJytH5GKA — JORDAN (@Bombj123) May 8, 2025

And they did...

This comment followed his now ubiquitous shot across The Fed's bow:

*TRUMP: FED'S POWELL IS ALWAYS LATE

*TRUMP: EVERYONE IS CUTTING BUT THE FED

*TRUMP: IF POWELL WOULD LOWER RATES, IT WOULD BE LIKE JET FUEL

*TRUMP: US DOING WELL EVEN WITHOUT FED CUT

The Nasdaq has joined the S&P 500 and has now erased all of the post-Liberation Day losses.