Mass Cases Of EDS Reported All Over The World...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A new global pandemic has taken hold with mass cases of Elon Derangement Syndrome breaking out all over the globe.

Yesterday we reported on Greg, a guy who bought a Tesla just to smash it up with an axe.

Shut up Greg.

Symptoms of the disease previously seen in the U.S., including hysterical frothing, weird public tantrums and calling everyone who you disagree with a Nazi, have now also been reported in London.

Cases of EDS have suddenly exploded in London. pic.twitter.com/y0tsji8jd2 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 13, 2025

These billboards and ads are popping up everywhere across the city in a coordinated effort to smear Musk for merely being associated with President Trump.

These are appearing all over London. @elonmusk should find out who is funding this and sue the hell out of them. Defamation and libel, particularly where a company brand is concerned, are not protected by free speech. pic.twitter.com/SkR8lRKDuo — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 13, 2025

British libel laws are quite stringent.

Far-left activists put up another Anti-Elon Musk billboard in London.



‘Tesla The Swasticar.’ pic.twitter.com/hV33cehxhF — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 14, 2025

The children running this ‘campaign’ likely have not considered the potential consequences of publicly associating at least two global brands, as well as Musk himself, with fascism.

Nothing says "totally organic campaign" like super sized billboards. — Terrorhörnchen (@Terrorhoernchen) March 13, 2025

The billboards have been traced to a group calling itself ‘Overthrow Musk’.

Tesla driving past our Tesla poster #TeslaBoycott pic.twitter.com/PXKgn3WyDZ — Overthrow Musk (@OverthrowMusk) March 13, 2025

They might be well funded but they can’t spell ‘surprise’. What a suprise.

Ironically, they have an X account.

The making of… the worst movie ever #TeslaTakedown pic.twitter.com/c4XB6gV2X5 — Overthrow Musk (@OverthrowMusk) March 13, 2025

They’re also actively placing these things on Tesla dealerships in London.

The only remaining reason to pay Tesla showrooms a visit#TeslaBoycott pic.twitter.com/VBiN05BpHv — Overthrow Musk (@OverthrowMusk) March 14, 2025

The “dark money” group is operating as a non-profit organisation, meaning funding sources are not publicly disclosed.

@elonmusk really ought to get his lawyers to track down whoever's doing this and sue the living shit out of them. — Simon Dwinder (@Sidwinder75) March 13, 2025

Videos of posters being put up on the London Underground have been uploaded on TikTok by a group called ‘Everybody Hates Elon.’

It is unclear whether the two groups are affiliated. The billboards look like they’ve been paid for and sanctioned, while the tube posters just seem to be being placed by opportunists.

We’ll soon find out though, the media is on it…

i'M a RePoRTeR. cAn U HelP mE dO a JoURNaLiSm? — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 14, 2025

More cases of EDS were witnessed at a Tesla showroom in the UK where eco-loons with Just Stop Oil poured orange latex over an Optimus robot and accused Musk of being a ‘fascist.’

Found two more @IfindRetards https://t.co/dvEAQam6vf — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 13, 2025

Geniuses. Targeting an electric vehicle company while banging on about fossil fuels and climate change… and fascism or something.

EDS is also quickly spreading throughout Europe:

The EDS pandemic has now spread to Germany. https://t.co/C3KfW6Mzd2 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 14, 2025

Meanwhile, back in the U.S., deranged leftists are going beyond nasty posters, shooting up and firebombing Tesla dealerships.

Mostly peaceful shootings. — RW 🇺🇸 (@BuzWeaver) March 14, 2025

But MSNBC will tell you that shooting at people is just peaceful protest.

President Trump has described the perpetrators as ‘domestic terrorists.’

Last month, posters clearly intimating that violence should be carried out against Musk were also seen in Washington D.C.

Shocking bus stop billboard appears in Washington DC calling to ‘eliminate’ Elon Musk over his DOGE Department’s cuts to USAID.



pic.twitter.com/jCvysoF1HP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 12, 2025

All of this is just making more people who are not bat shit crazy want to buy Teslas.

I'm from Walthamstow. I love Tesla. — Jimmy Ray (@jimmyraymail) March 14, 2025

So maybe I'll consider buying a Tesla after all. — Noscito Ryan (@Noscito_Ryan) March 13, 2025

Best X or Tesla commercials ever. Makes me want to buy a Tesla 😂 — ₿Ł₳ck Sun Crypto (@BlackSunCrypto) March 13, 2025

You're just making him look cooler. — Delta Charlie (@leoghaire2307) March 13, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.