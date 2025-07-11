Massive Rare Earths Elements Deposit Confirmed In Wyoming

By John Paul Hamsptead of FreightWaves

In a groundbreaking moment for the American mining industry, the Fluor Corporation has confirmed the feasibility of large rare earth element deposits at Ramaco Resources’ Brook Mine in Wyoming. This announcement marks a significant step towards redefining the United States’ position in the critical minerals market. The confirmation by Fluor not only solidifies the economic potential of the Brook Mine but also positions Ramaco Resources as a key player in reducing the country’s dependency on foreign sources of rare earth elements.

Ramaco Resources, initially known for its operations as a metallurgical coal miner, was thrust into the spotlight with this unexpected discovery. The company, headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, had been primarily focused on coal mining in Appalachia. The Brook Mine project represents a strategic pivot for Ramaco, leveraging its mining expertise to tap into the lucrative rare earth element market.

According to the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) conducted by Fluor Corporation, the rare earth deposits at Brook Mine are not only abundant but also economically viable. The PEA outlines a robust financial outlook, with a net present value (NPV) of $1.197 billion at an 8% discount rate and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 38% pre-tax. The report projects that the mine will produce 1,242 tons annually of oxides, including high-value minerals such as dysprosium, neodymium, and scandium, which are critical to various advanced technologies. Specifically, dysprosium and neodymium have unusual magnetic properties that make them perfect for high-performance magnets in electric vehicles and various electronics, while scandium’s most important applications involve its use as an alloy for aluminum.

The economic significance of these discoveries cannot be overstated. Rare earth elements are integral to modern technology, playing a crucial role in the manufacturing of everything from electric vehicles and wind turbines to sophisticated military systems. Historically, the United States has relied heavily on imports, particularly from China, to meet its demand for these minerals. The Brook Mine’s potential to support 3-5% of the U.S.’s total permanent magnet demand is a crucial development in shifting the nation’s supply chain dynamics.

Aside from economic viability, the strategic implications are profound. Rare earth elements have long been a strategic lever for China, which controls roughly 85% of global production. China’s dominance in the market has allowed it to wield significant influence, at times restricting exports as a tool in trade negotiations. This dependency has underscored the urgency for the U.S. to establish a secure, domestic supply of these critical materials.

Ramaco’s leadership has recognized the strategic and national security dimensions of their project. Randall Atkins, the Chairman and CEO of Ramaco Resources, emphasized the importance of the Brook Mine discovery not only for the company but also for the nation. With plans to develop processing facilities capable of handling these rare earth elements domestically, Ramaco aims to foster a vertically integrated supply chain, addressing both extraction and processing within the United States.

The transition from a coal-centric operation to a rare earth element powerhouse reflects broader shifts in the global energy landscape. As the demand for cleaner, sustainable energy solutions grows, the need for rare earth elements will only increase. The Brook Mine discovery positions Ramaco at the forefront of this evolution, offering significant economic rewards while contributing to national security.

As Ramaco Resources continues to develop the Brook Mine, the focus will be on optimizing extraction processes and scaling up operations to meet projected demand. The backing from Fluor Corporation, an internationally renowned engineering firm, provides additional credibility and support to Ramaco’s ambitious plans.

The discovery and subsequent validation of rare earth elements at the Brook Mine is a landmark event for Ramaco Resources and American industry at large. By establishing a domestic supply chain for these essential materials, the United States not only reduces its reliance on foreign sources but also strengthens its strategic autonomy.