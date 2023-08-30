McConnell Malfunctions: Senate Minority Leader Glitches Hard In Shocking Second Incident
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze up on Wednesday in the second recent incident involving cognition.
After being asked about running for reelection in 2026, the 81-year-old McConnell mumbled something, stared off into the distance, and then couldn't recover despite an aide repeating the question. The aide then ended the event.
Watch:
BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We'll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV— Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023
Four weeks ago, McConnell stopped speaking during a weekly GOP leadership news conference and was also escorted away.
Flag: McConnell just stopped abruptly during his opening statement during the gop leadership presser and appeared to be unable to restart talking. He then stepped away and walked away with Barrasso: pic.twitter.com/f1kFUjggzm— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 26, 2023
McConnell's first freeze came days after he tripped and fell at the Washington DC airport.
Houston, we have a problem...
The average age in Congress has increased sharply over the past several decades. Whereas in the 1980s, only about 5 percent of Congress was over 70, now almost 25 percent is.https://t.co/cGpuf0YBIZ pic.twitter.com/g4R62LkKND— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 27, 2023