McConnell Malfunctions: Senate Minority Leader Glitches Hard In Shocking Second Incident

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023 - 05:30 PM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze up on Wednesday in the second recent incident involving cognition.

After being asked about running for reelection in 2026, the 81-year-old McConnell mumbled something, stared off into the distance, and then couldn't recover despite an aide repeating the question. The aide then ended the event.

Watch:

Four weeks ago, McConnell stopped speaking during a weekly GOP leadership news conference and was also escorted away. 

McConnell's first freeze came days after he tripped and fell at the Washington DC airport.

Houston, we have a problem...

