McConnell Malfunctions: Senate Minority Leader Glitches Hard In Shocking Second Incident

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze up on Wednesday in the second recent incident involving cognition.

After being asked about running for reelection in 2026, the 81-year-old McConnell mumbled something, stared off into the distance, and then couldn't recover despite an aide repeating the question. The aide then ended the event.

Watch:

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We'll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

Four weeks ago, McConnell stopped speaking during a weekly GOP leadership news conference and was also escorted away.

Flag: McConnell just stopped abruptly during his opening statement during the gop leadership presser and appeared to be unable to restart talking. He then stepped away and walked away with Barrasso: pic.twitter.com/f1kFUjggzm — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 26, 2023

McConnell's first freeze came days after he tripped and fell at the Washington DC airport.

