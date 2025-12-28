McDonald's Locks Dining Room Doors In Uptown Minneapolis Amid Rising Crime

Just another "normal" day in a Democratic paradise...

A viral photo of a notice posted at a McDonald’s in Uptown Minneapolis has renewed attention on rising crime in the area, Fox News pointed out this week.

The sign reads: "Attention guests, effective Friday, December 5th, our dining room doors will be locked and attended [to] during our normal business hours of 5am-10pm to ensure a safe environment."

It adds: "We will deny access to any individual who we consider a risk to maintaining a safe environment for our guests."

McDonald’s confirmed the notice. Local owner Mike Darula said the restaurant has "proudly been part of the Uptown community for more than 30 years" and explained, "At our Uptown restaurant, we’ve made some updates to our security measures to help ensure a safe and welcoming environment for both our crew and customers."

Fox wrote that the location has faced ongoing trespassing issues and previously attempted community-based solutions before choosing to lock the dining room.

The decision comes as Minneapolis reports 4,473 violent crimes this year, including 2,839 aggravated assaults and 65 homicides. At the same time, the Department of Homeland Security says it is intensifying enforcement in the Twin Cities under Operation Metro Surge, recently arresting about a dozen "child sex offenders, domestic abusers and violent gang members."

In early December, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said: "ICE law enforcement are risking their lives to protect Minnesotans … No matter when and where, ICE will find, arrest and deport ALL criminal illegal aliens."

There are 11 McDonald’s locations in Minneapolis.