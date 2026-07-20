Mediators Float 10-Day Ceasefire As Pezeshkian Tells Citizens Iran Engaged In 'Full-Scale War'

Casualties Mount on Both Sides

The US military is bombing Iran for what is now the ninth straight day of renewed fighting, in a campaign which has expanded to include both civic and military infrastructure, also as Iranian retaliatory attacks keep up the pressure on the Gulf states, and have reached into Jordan, which deadly effect on an American base there.

Iranian authorities have said at least 50 people were killed and more than 500 after the return to war in the last three weeks. State media has reported that eight were killed in a single bridge strike on Friday.

American deaths have become evident as well, with US soldiers confirmed killed in a Saturday CENTCOM announcement. The Pentagon said Sunday a third US servicemember was killed in northern Iraq Sunday, in what's being described as an accidental death during a "controlled detonation" of a downed Iranian attack drone.

Smoke rises near the oil facility in Mangaf, Kuwait.

The US has identified that Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Private Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, were killed in the Jordan attacks Friday. They were there as part of the ongoing 'counter-ISIS' mission, the Pentagon further indicated.

Proposed Ceasefire, Efforts to Reboot Talks

Despite what has been several days of running escalation, Iran has it has received mediation proposals to restart negotiations with the United States, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday. Baghaei told state media that the country will continue to defend itself resolutely.

"I emphasize once again that the diplomatic apparatus continues to pursue its tasks jointly and in line with the defenders of the homeland in the armed forces. The proposals submitted through mediators have been communicated to us and have been received," the spokesman said.

This as a new ceasefire proposal is said to be in the works, with the headline resulting in a drop in oil prices:

MEDIATORS PROPOSE 10-DAY CEASEFIRE BETWEEN IRAN, US: REUTERS

Miscalculation & 'Full-Scale War'

According to more details of the fresh push for regional ceasefire via The Wall Street Journal:

Mediators were working to push the U.S. and Iran into a new ceasefire Monday, fearful the two foes could settle into a pattern where they keep conflict below the level of all-out war but disrupt regional economies indefinitely and run the risk of a miscalculation that escalates the fighting. The efforts come after the U.S. carried out a ninth straight night of attacks, Iran retaliated against Arab allies including Kuwait and Bahrain, and another vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was hit by a projectile that started a fire and led the crew to abandon ship. Qatar has floated the idea of a 10-day ceasefire and an end to restrictions on shipping in the strategic waterway, mediators said. It wasn’t clear whether either side was ready to accept a new halt to the fighting after the preliminary peace deal they signed in mid-June collapsed earlier this month, they said.

Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Panmure Liberum, has newly commented that investors "still think the US and Iran will go back to the negotiation table," and stipulated that "Only once the US is no longer willing to negotiate do we expect markets to price higher oil prices for longer."

However, statements out of Iran do not suggest de-escalation, with President Masoud Pezeshkian having said Monday his country is engaged in a "full-scale war" with the US and that Iranians must be ready accept the repercussions of the conflict.

"The reality is that today the Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in a full-scale war. We must be realistic and accept the natural consequences of this resistance," Pezeshkian said.

A few days ago, the Qataris submitted a proposal to regulate the Strait of Hormuz.

A response from the leader was supposed to arrive yesterday, but it did not.



The proposal includes establishing a new, designated corridor through which ships could pass, while imposing a… — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) July 20, 2026

Pentagon Concealing Extent of Damage, Casualties: NYT

The situation on the ground does suggest this, amid reports that the US side is concealing or downplaying the true extent of damage on its regional bases as casualties mount:

Dozens of US military personnel were wounded and helicopters damaged during three Iranian strikes on American forces in Jordan last week, The New York Times reports. Citing anonymous US officials, it said the Pentagon did not disclose the casualties and damage inflicted during the attacks, which came before Iran’s strike that killed two soldiers and left one missing on Friday in Jordan. The total number of US personnel killed in the US-Israel war on Iran now stands at 17 with more than 400 wounded since the war was launched on February 28.

“Central Command is not required to release information about injured service members,” a US military official told the Times as part of the weekend report.

⭕️ Iran FM Araghchi: Wars End Either Through Total Victory or Negotiations…



Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi:



🔹 A war must be ended precisely at the point when you hold the upper hand on the battlefield. Ending a war is possible either through total military victory or… pic.twitter.com/kHeYhShsXC — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) July 20, 2026

Houthi Blockade Against Saudi Shipping

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels have announced they are imposing a new maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia in response for a recent attack on Sanaa Airport, and after years of the kingdom leading a blockade of Houthi-controlled Yemeni ports. A military statement by Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the maritime ban on all Saudi shipping will be effective immediately in what he declared as an "equation of 'an eye for an eye.'"

However, details of what this 'embargo' will look like, in terms of where or what chokepoints the Houthis might seek to blockade were not given.

Last week the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen attacked the Houthi-controlled Sanaa International Airport, threatening a fragile truce that has been in place since 2022. Saudi jets had prevented an Iranian passenger plane from landing there, after the US-Saudi recognized Yemeni government warned against any Iranian planes entering the divided country's airspace.

Within days of that incident, the Houthis reportedly sent missiles on Saudi Arabia - which was a first after years of relative peace. In addition to unveiling the anti-Saudi embargo, the Houthis spokesman warned that if the Saudi siege on Yemen is not lifted, then Houthi armed forces will move towards a full-scale war.

Overnight Developments