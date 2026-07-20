Mediators Float 10-Day Ceasefire As Pezeshkian Tells Citizens Iran Engaged In 'Full-Scale War'
Casualties Mount on Both Sides
The US military is bombing Iran for what is now the ninth straight day of renewed fighting, in a campaign which has expanded to include both civic and military infrastructure, also as Iranian retaliatory attacks keep up the pressure on the Gulf states, and have reached into Jordan, which deadly effect on an American base there.
Iranian authorities have said at least 50 people were killed and more than 500 after the return to war in the last three weeks. State media has reported that eight were killed in a single bridge strike on Friday.
American deaths have become evident as well, with US soldiers confirmed killed in a Saturday CENTCOM announcement. The Pentagon said Sunday a third US servicemember was killed in northern Iraq Sunday, in what's being described as an accidental death during a "controlled detonation" of a downed Iranian attack drone.
The US has identified that Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Private Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, were killed in the Jordan attacks Friday. They were there as part of the ongoing 'counter-ISIS' mission, the Pentagon further indicated.
Proposed Ceasefire, Efforts to Reboot Talks
Despite what has been several days of running escalation, Iran has it has received mediation proposals to restart negotiations with the United States, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday. Baghaei told state media that the country will continue to defend itself resolutely.
"I emphasize once again that the diplomatic apparatus continues to pursue its tasks jointly and in line with the defenders of the homeland in the armed forces. The proposals submitted through mediators have been communicated to us and have been received," the spokesman said.
This as a new ceasefire proposal is said to be in the works, with the headline resulting in a drop in oil prices:
MEDIATORS PROPOSE 10-DAY CEASEFIRE BETWEEN IRAN, US: REUTERS
Miscalculation & 'Full-Scale War'
According to more details of the fresh push for regional ceasefire via The Wall Street Journal:
Mediators were working to push the U.S. and Iran into a new ceasefire Monday, fearful the two foes could settle into a pattern where they keep conflict below the level of all-out war but disrupt regional economies indefinitely and run the risk of a miscalculation that escalates the fighting.
The efforts come after the U.S. carried out a ninth straight night of attacks, Iran retaliated against Arab allies including Kuwait and Bahrain, and another vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was hit by a projectile that started a fire and led the crew to abandon ship.
Qatar has floated the idea of a 10-day ceasefire and an end to restrictions on shipping in the strategic waterway, mediators said. It wasn’t clear whether either side was ready to accept a new halt to the fighting after the preliminary peace deal they signed in mid-June collapsed earlier this month, they said.
Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Panmure Liberum, has newly commented that investors "still think the US and Iran will go back to the negotiation table," and stipulated that "Only once the US is no longer willing to negotiate do we expect markets to price higher oil prices for longer."
However, statements out of Iran do not suggest de-escalation, with President Masoud Pezeshkian having said Monday his country is engaged in a "full-scale war" with the US and that Iranians must be ready accept the repercussions of the conflict.
"The reality is that today the Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in a full-scale war. We must be realistic and accept the natural consequences of this resistance," Pezeshkian said.
A few days ago, the Qataris submitted a proposal to regulate the Strait of Hormuz.— Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) July 20, 2026
A response from the leader was supposed to arrive yesterday, but it did not.
The proposal includes establishing a new, designated corridor through which ships could pass, while imposing a…
Pentagon Concealing Extent of Damage, Casualties: NYT
The situation on the ground does suggest this, amid reports that the US side is concealing or downplaying the true extent of damage on its regional bases as casualties mount:
Dozens of US military personnel were wounded and helicopters damaged during three Iranian strikes on American forces in Jordan last week, The New York Times reports.
Citing anonymous US officials, it said the Pentagon did not disclose the casualties and damage inflicted during the attacks, which came before Iran’s strike that killed two soldiers and left one missing on Friday in Jordan.
The total number of US personnel killed in the US-Israel war on Iran now stands at 17 with more than 400 wounded since the war was launched on February 28.
“Central Command is not required to release information about injured service members,” a US military official told the Times as part of the weekend report.
⭕️ Iran FM Araghchi: Wars End Either Through Total Victory or Negotiations…— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) July 20, 2026
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi:
🔹 A war must be ended precisely at the point when you hold the upper hand on the battlefield. Ending a war is possible either through total military victory or… pic.twitter.com/kHeYhShsXC
Houthi Blockade Against Saudi Shipping
Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels have announced they are imposing a new maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia in response for a recent attack on Sanaa Airport, and after years of the kingdom leading a blockade of Houthi-controlled Yemeni ports. A military statement by Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the maritime ban on all Saudi shipping will be effective immediately in what he declared as an "equation of 'an eye for an eye.'"
However, details of what this 'embargo' will look like, in terms of where or what chokepoints the Houthis might seek to blockade were not given.
Last week the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen attacked the Houthi-controlled Sanaa International Airport, threatening a fragile truce that has been in place since 2022. Saudi jets had prevented an Iranian passenger plane from landing there, after the US-Saudi recognized Yemeni government warned against any Iranian planes entering the divided country's airspace.
Within days of that incident, the Houthis reportedly sent missiles on Saudi Arabia - which was a first after years of relative peace. In addition to unveiling the anti-Saudi embargo, the Houthis spokesman warned that if the Saudi siege on Yemen is not lifted, then Houthi armed forces will move towards a full-scale war.
Overnight Developments
- US and Iran engaged in another exchange of strikes after an Iranian attack on Jordan killed two US service members on Friday, while Tehran said it was suspending its commitments under the interim peace deal as strikes ramped up.
- US President Trump said we hit Iran very hard again tonight and hit Iran in honour of probably three patriots who died, adding we are ending any chance of Iran having a nuclear weapon.
- US Central Command announced the ninth consecutive evening of strikes against Iran, in which targets included Iranian military command centres, air defence and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communication networks, to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM also announced it redirected 6 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to ensure full compliance, as of July 19th.
- Explosions were heard in Iran's Tabriz and the city of Jask in the Hormozgan province in southern Iran, while explosions were also reported in Sirik and Khormoj, southern Iran. Furthermore, there were explosions in Delijan in the southern Markazi province and Arak in western Iran, while air defences were activated in Konarak city, Sistan and the Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran.
- Iran launched missiles from its Lorestan province in western Iran towards enemy targets, and blasts were reported at US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, while explosions were also reported in the UAE's Ras Al-Khaimah.
- US is said to be planning for a wider war, according to a US official familiar with internal administration discussions, cited by The Washington Post.
- US Secretary of State Rubio said the US remains open to a diplomatic resolution regarding Iran, while Rubio also stated that his meeting with the Lebanese President was very positive.
- Iran’s nuclear agency condemned a US attack on the site of the nuclear power plant under construction in Darkhovin, which it said violated international law, according to Mehr News Agency, although it didn’t mention when the strike took place.
- Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi said the US strike on the under-construction power plant was a dangerous attack on Iran's peaceful infrastructure, and the US must bear full responsibility for any escalation and the resulting insecurity and instability.
- IRGC said it destroyed 20 warehouses used by US forces in the Azraq region of Jordan, resulting in the deaths of dozens of soldiers, according to Al Jazeera Mubasher.
- IRGC said two ships were involved in an “accident” after attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via an unsafe route, and that two other vessels abandoned the route, while it warned that vessels influenced by the US and entering unsafe routes will certainly face accidents. It was later reported that IRGC said two oil tankers were blown up after attempting to transit the southern route in the Strait of Hormuz.
- UKMTO said it has received a report of the incident eight nautical miles northwest of Oman's Khumsar, with a vessel on fire, but the cause has not been verified yet.
- Tehran Times noted reports of an unprecedented rise in opposition to the war within various ranks of the US military, while it noted that refusals by US personnel to carry out orders from superiors are increasing at an unprecedented rate, citing multiple intelligence sources.
- Kuwait's Defence Ministry said Iran conducted sustained strikes against civil and critical infrastructure on Kuwaiti territory, which caused multiple fires and severe damage.
- Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Baghaei said negotiations with the US could be pursued based on national interests and that intermediaries have shared messages with Tehran in recent days. Mediators are continuing their efforts to prevent escalation, and we have received proposals from them, but we will not go into details now. He added that they will not abandon talks with the US but Iran's sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz are non-negotiable.
- Al Jazeera source in Pakistan's Interior Ministry said the Iranian Interior Minister arrived in Pakistan's capital Islamabad today. Iran and Pakistan will hold extensive consultations on border management, cross-border security and the implementation of the Islamabad MoU, alongside other issues of mutual concern, Journalist Mallick reported.
- The Yemeni Armed Forces said an announcement of an important position to be released at 3pm Sana'a time (13:00BST).
- Explosions were sounded in Isfahan, however reports state they were caused by controlled explosions. Additionally, Iran's Bushehr Governor said Bushehr was targeted twice by the American enemy.
- Unofficial reports indicate that one drone struck the grounds of Kuwait's main power plant, Tasnim reported.