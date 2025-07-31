"Medicaid Millionaire": Louisiana Woman Facing Fraud Charges After Buying Lamborghini While Illegally Collecting Benefits

A Louisiana woman dubbed the “Medicaid millionaire” is facing fraud charges after allegedly buying a Lamborghini while illegally collecting Medicaid benefits, according to the state attorney general’s office, reported by Fox News.

Candace Taylor, 35, of Slidell, was arrested Monday after investigators found she underreported her income to qualify for the program. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation launched its probe after a complaint from the state health department.

The Fox News report says court records say Taylor ran six businesses that brought in over $9.5 million between 2020 and 2024. Bank records show deposits of $480,994, including more than $325,000 linked to her businesses.

“From 2021 through 2024, Ms. Taylor continued to transfer tens of thousands of dollars between her personal and business accounts, with personal inflows consistently exceeding the eligibility thresholds for Medicaid,” the affidavit states.

Despite this, Taylor allegedly kept renewing her benefits—most recently claiming $4,000 in monthly income without disclosing she owned the business.

Authorities say her spending included $45,086 in Audi vehicle payments, a $100,000 wire to an exotic car dealer, and $13,000 for a 2022 Lamborghini Urus. She also allegedly withdrew multiple six-figure cashier’s checks for property, cosmetic surgery, jewelry, and luxury services.

Taylor’s first Medicaid application in 2019—filed under the name “Candace Sailor”—was denied. Less than a year later, she re-applied under the same name with inconsistent information about dependents.