Mediocre 7Y Auction Tails Most In 14 Months As Foreign Buyers Stay On Sidelines

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

If yesterday's 5Y auction was stellar, with solid demand across the board including a jump in foreign demand, then today's sale of $44BN in 7Y paper, the week's final coupon auction in an abbreviated schedule ahead of tomorrow's Fed decision, was mediocre at best.

The auction priced at a high yield of 3.790%, down from 3.953% in September and the lowest since Sept 24; it tailed the When Issued 3.782% by 0.8bps, the third tail in a row and the biggest tail since last August.

The bid to cover was 2.457, up from 2.395 which however was a multi-year low; in the context of recent auctions today's btc was subpar, printing below the six auction average at 2.575.

Internals were also mediocre, if better than the dismal September auction: Indirects were awarded 59.0%, up from 56.4%, but below the six-auction average 67.3%. And with Directs dipping to 27.9%, Dealers were left with 13.14%, the highest since April.

Overall, this was a mediocre, forgettable, and very tailing "belly-busting" 7Y auction which is somewhat surprising ahead of tomorrow's Fed decision which is expected to see not only a rate cut but put an end to QT as first noted here two weeks ago

