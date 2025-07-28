Medvedev: Trump 'Steamrolled, Humiliated' Europe With One-Sided Deal

Following high-stakes talks in Scotland between President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the two sides reached a landmark deal which sets a 15% US tariff on all European Union goods.

This new rate is significantly lower than the 30% import tax Trump had previously threatened, with the EU also committing to opening its markets to certain American exports with zero tariffs. Von der Leyen subsequently said, "I want to thank President Trump personally for his personal commitment and leadership to achieve this breakthrough. He is a tough negotiator, but he is also a dealmaker."

The Kremlin has reacted, with former Russian President and current deputy chairman of the country's security council Dmitry Medvedev in essence mocking the EU for signing a deal he says benefits only the United States, and which leaves Europe behind, looking like a "humiliated" junior partner. He also deemed the deal 'anti-Russian'.

He highlighted that Brussels agreed to terms that involve significant trade concessions, expanded defense obligations, and energy agreements heavily favoring American exporters. Did anyone think it would be anything different with Trump in the room negotiating it?

Trump managed to "crush" Europe without firing a single shot, Medvedev said: "This isn’t diplomacy. It’s surrender dressed in a suit."

The heavily slanted terms of the deal meant Trump had "wiped the floor with Europe," Medvedev stated further in the Monday social media post.

"One can only feel sorry for ordinary Europeans," Medvedev wrote, nothing that EU leaders are only motivated by their blinding anti-Russian sentiment, given Brussels' intention to terminate all purchases of Russian oil and gas - which is part of the deal.

Below is the list offered by Medvedev on what the 'deal' with the European Union actually represents:

1) totally humiliating for the Europeans as it only serves the United States by leaving the European market unprotected and zeroing out tariffs on US goods; 2) creates huge additional costs for industries and agriculture in many EU countries stemming from the need to pay for expensive US energy; and... 3) diverts a massive investment flow from Europe to the US, Medvedev specified.

But ultimately, Medvedev wrote, "the deal is clearly aimed against Russia, as it bans Russian oil and gas purchases. However, while for Trump, it is largely about business, for the mad old wench Europe, it is part of its neo-Nazi ideas, which is harmful to the well-being of its own citizens." This has been a constant talking point from Moscow going back years.

Ursula, blink repeatedly if Trump just shafted you!



The Russian Security Council deputy chairman has long been probably the single most outspoken official in the Kremlin, but it's widely believed he plays 'bad cop' to Putin's 'good cop' - in the sense that he often issues the more hawkish or even mocking point of view on any given geopolitical or economic issue. Or rather, he states the quiet part out loud, from Moscow's viewpoint.