Meet The California Car Rental Company At The Center Of A Massive National Theft Ring

A California car rental company was found to be at the center of a nationwide crime-tourism spree, authorities in Los Angeles revealed this week.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said during a news conference in on Wednesday: "Those thinking they can come to our country, take advantage of our liberties and steal from the American people should think again."

Estrada claimed that two operators of Driver Power Rentals, a Los Angeles car rental company, brought in South American criminals to steal millions in cash and property from businesses and homes in Southern California and nationwide, according to KFOX TV.

"There will be serious consequences for those people and we will collaborate with our local partners in creative ways to make sure we're holding you accountable," Estrada added.

“These defendants facilitated and directed crime tourists who committed hundreds of robberies across the country – in essence, they acted as quarterbacks for a team of thieves. We will continue to work with our local partners to hold accountable those who would come to our country and take advantage of our liberties to steal from the American people.”

The KFOX report writes that Juan Carlos Thola-Duran and his girlfriend, Ana Maria Arriagada, allegedly rented vehicles to criminals they directed to commit hundreds of crimes nationwide, including burglaries, thefts, and money laundering, according to a 46-count indictment.

The thefts spanned 80 cities and involved 120 cases, with the pair earning $5.5 million.

Most of the criminals were from Chile, taking advantage of a visa waiver program. The defendants also allegedly used stolen money to buy real estate and horses and fraudulently obtained $275,000 in COVID-19 relief loans.

Each defendant now faces a maximum of 30 years behind bars.

Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff concluded: “Since 2019, we have arrested over 130 suspects responsible for perpetrating these crimes, with the vast majority using cars supplied by Driver Power Rentals.”