Meet The "World's Most Dangerous" Hotel That Leaves Guests Stranded 35 Miles Offshore

A remote former Coast Guard tower off the coast of North Carolina has become one of the country's most unusual vacation destinations, with thrill-seekers paying to spend days stranded 35 miles out in the Atlantic on what's been dubbed the world's most dangerous hotel, according to the NY Post.

Interest in Frying Pan Tower recently surged after charter captain Austin Aycock posted a TikTok showing six guests being dropped off at the rusting structure before he motored away, joking, "See you in a couple days!" The video has attracted more than 2.2 million views, with viewers split between fascination and disbelief.

(Photos: NY Post)

Built in 1964, the decommissioned light station sits about 80 feet above the ocean in an area known as the "Graveyard of the Atlantic." Once guests arrive, there's no easy way back. Leaving requires either a helicopter or a 35-mile boat ride to shore.

The Post writes that rates start at about $200 per person per night with a three-night minimum stay. Aycock said one particularly adventurous group remained on the tower for two weeks.

The location isn't for the faint of heart. The surrounding waters are home to great white, bull, and tiger sharks, while the tower sits in hurricane-prone waters where storms can bring winds exceeding 100 mph. Medical emergencies also present a challenge due to the remote location.

(Photos: NY Post)

Despite its isolation, the tower can accommodate up to 12 guests across eight bedrooms and offers modern comforts including solar power, high-speed internet, hot showers, a fully equipped kitchen, and a reverse osmosis water system.

Visitors can fish, snorkel over a nearby reef, shoot biodegradable clay targets, or hit fish-food golf balls into the ocean. A professional chef is also available for private groups, while the massive helipad doubles as a scenic spot for stargazing and watching the sunrise.

The viral video sparked plenty of reactions online. Some commenters said nothing could convince them to stay overnight, while others joked the tower would be the perfect place to hide from a zombie apocalypse. One viewer summed up the skepticism by asking, "What's the opposite of a bucket list?"