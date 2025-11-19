Michael 'Big Short' Burry Goes Stealth Mode, Still "Active In Markets" 

Bloomberg's Claire Ballentine caught up with "Big Short" investor Michael Burry following last week's news that he had deregistered Scion Asset Management with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Burry told Ballentine in an email that Scion's latest iteration functioned essentially as a "friends and family" fund, not a traditional asset-gathering vehicle, and that he wanted to avoid the problems he faced during the original Scion Capital era.

"I didn't market it or treat it like most do, and I wasn't trying to grow assets by acquiring investors I didn't already know. I didn't want the problems I had the first go around with Scion Capital," he said.

Burry emphasized that Scion isn't shutting down, just simply not operating as a registered investment adviser or manager of outside money. He said instead, it will serve as a vehicle for his other investments, adding that he's relieved to shed regulatory filings that he believes created misunderstandings.

"I am still running my money and active in markets," Burry noted.

Scion Asset Management's latest 13F revealed that roughly 80% of its put positions were concentrated in the high-flyers Palantir and Nvidia.

It's no mystery why Burry wants to hide his trades in secrecy - it only takes one X post to go viral, like this one...

Burry concluded in the Bloomberg interview, "I am glad to be free of the compliance burden and broad misunderstandings generated by my filings."