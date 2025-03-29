Millionaire Fitness Coach Charged For Keying Tesla In Washington

Tesla derangement syndrome appears to know no boundaries.

The latest evidence of that is a 55-year-old Issaquah woman who was caught on video keying a Tesla and has been identified as fitness coach Kamelia Enzler, reportedly worth millions, according to MyNorthwest.com.

The March 20 incident, which took place at the Issaquah Commons in Washington, was captured on video and shared by journalist Jonathan Choe, quickly going viral.

Police say the vandalism stemmed from a road rage dispute, not a politically motivated attack on Tesla owners. Enzler is facing potential third-degree malicious mischief charges, though they have not yet been officially filed. The Issaquah City Prosecutor expects charges to be brought by Friday.

NEW: Issaquah, WA cops say a 55 year old woman is facing charges for Malicious Mischief in the Third Degree for her role in the Tesla keying incident that has now gone viral.

After multiple leads, I can confidently say the suspect is Kamelia Enzler. 🧵👇pic.twitter.com/NMo5QmzJUw https://t.co/CWQ1fw1N4u — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) March 26, 2025

The Tesla driver had a child in the back seat when the March 20 incident occurred. Police say it began when Kamelia Enzler, driving a Toyota 4Runner, flipped off the driver, exited her vehicle, yelled at them, and keyed their car. Enzler owns iPeak Fitness, and her husband is a lead software engineer at Docusign, where he has worked for 12 years.

According to the Daily Mail, they live in a $1.5 million home in Bellevue, Washington which they bought for $280,000 in 1998.

The MyNorthwest.com report says that while this case was not politically motivated, attacks on Teslas have surged nationwide, especially since Elon Musk took a role in the Trump administration.

Teslas have been vandalized with swastikas in Lynnwood, set on fire in Seattle, and targeted with Molotov cocktails in Oregon, Colorado, and South Carolina. The Justice Department has vowed to prosecute those responsible.

Internationally, Teslas have also been burned in Berlin. Protests have erupted outside dealerships in Lynnwood, as well as in Virginia, Tennessee, NYC, and Florida, with critics linking the brand to Musk’s politics.

* * *

