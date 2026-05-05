"Moderate" Democrat Abigail Spanberger Considers Tax On Gym Memberships And Streaming Services, Among Other Ideas

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger is facing backlash after refusing to rule out new taxes on everyday services like gym memberships and streaming subscriptions, according to the Daily Mail.

During an interview with 8News, the Virginia governor was asked whether she would sign legislation expanding the state’s sales tax to cover a long list of services. Rather than rejecting the idea outright, Spanberger said any proposal that seems “reasonable” should at least be part of the conversation as lawmakers search for new sources of revenue.

"I think every idea, as long as it's reasonable and makes some amount of sense, should be entertained should be discussed," she said.

"You mentioned the one on streaming services, you used to buy a DVD, there was a sales tax. Streaming is different," she added. "I recognize there is value in having these conversations, but whether I'd ever sign a bill is wholly predicated on what is actually in the bill, and how it is outlined."

"I think there are worthy conversations to be had about what revenue generation looks like into the future as our economy changes in so many ways."

The Daily Mail writes that the proposals floated in Richmond this year would have expanded taxes to services that have traditionally been exempt, including self-storage units, dry cleaning, vehicle repairs, counseling, website design, cloud storage, and digital subscriptions.

One measure, HB978, would have specifically added sales taxes to fitness memberships and athletic clubs. None of the bills cleared the General Assembly before lawmakers adjourned in March, so Spanberger hasn’t had to make a final decision yet.

Critics argue the proposals are a preview of where Virginia’s tax policy could be heading under its new Democratic leadership.

Spanberger campaigned as a moderate but has already drawn criticism from conservatives over several early policy moves, and her comments are likely to add fuel to that debate. And for anyone hoping their gym membership or Netflix bill might be safe — Virginia lawmakers appear to be eyeing both your workout routine and your weekend binge-watch. Because apparently paying taxes on your paycheck, groceries, and utilities just wasn’t ambitious enough.