The Most Important Week Of The Quarter: Month End, Fed, ECB, Earnings , PCE And More

By Goldman trader Paolo Schiavone

Key Events - Global Week Ahead: Fed and ECB, Lunar New Year, 20% S&P Earnings

Monday : China industrial profits and PMI, Germany IFO , US new home sales, Lagarde speak in Budapest, Bessent confirmation. 3rd Feb first QRA.

China industrial profits and PMI, Germany IFO , US new home sales, Lagarde speak in Budapest, Bessent confirmation. 3rd Feb first QRA. Tuesday : US consumer confidence, durable goods, Informal dinner Lagarde and Von der Leyen. GM, Starbucks results.

US consumer confidence, durable goods, Informal dinner Lagarde and Von der Leyen. GM, Starbucks results. Wednesday : Fed, Brazil and Canada rate decision, Spain GDP, Tesla, Microsoft, Meta , ASML earnings, Reeves speech in Oxfordshire, BOJ minutes

Brazil and Canada rate decision, Spain GDP, , ASML earnings, Reeves speech in Oxfordshire, BOJ minutes Thursday : ECB, Apple , CAT, Visa, UPS Deutsche Bank, Shell earnings, US Q4 GDP; RBA Jones speaks, BOJ Himino speaks.

, CAT, Visa, UPS Deutsche Bank, Shell earnings, US Q4 GDP; RBA Jones speaks, BOJ Himino speaks. Friday : France CPI, Germany CPI, unemployment, US personal income, PCE inflation, employment cost index, Samsung earnings, Bowman remarks.

Trading markets

The plethora of events suggest x-asset vol is likely to be back next week. It’s Fed vs Mag7 earnings Very opportunity-rich environment if you’re quick on the trigger. But also, plenty of bad volatility (in as, not fundamentally driven, hard to forecast). So, you need to be nimble, size at half-75% of normal. Strong convictions weakly held. Weak convictions expressed in a risk efficient, premium down format.

Framework: Technical, Flows, Positioning. Valuation, Sentiment.

Technical 30% : Top of the channel for US Equities/ Europe Breaking out / Oil and Copper at support / Momentum in bonds sell off seem to have calmed.

: Top of the channel for US Equities/ Europe Breaking out / Oil and Copper at support / Momentum in bonds sell off seem to have calmed. Flows 30% : Global equity funds slowed (+$6bn vs +$13bn last week). Fixed income stronger demand (+$14bn vs +$11bn last week). EM negative flows. FX , USD demand.

: Global equity funds slowed (+$6bn vs +$13bn last week). Fixed income stronger demand (+$14bn vs +$11bn last week). EM negative flows. FX , USD demand. Positioning 20% : Cleaner in Equities/ FI/ FX. Tariffs, strong earnings, healthy thematic, supportive macro have left clients with limited convictions.

: Cleaner in Equities/ FI/ FX. Tariffs, strong earnings, healthy thematic, supportive macro have left clients with limited convictions. Valuation 10% : Low Equity Risk premia / Neutral for bonds. Would say not very high for the Mag7 given the reset in EPS expectations. Bonds

: Low Equity Risk premia / Neutral for bonds. Would say not very high for the Mag7 given the reset in EPS expectations. Bonds Sentiment 10%: AAII stretched, GS Neutral. Despite one of the largest USD weekly drawdowns in years still constructive in Equities, Short oil, Neutral bonds.

Fed view: We are pricing, 7 for March ,14 for May 25 for June. We view “market pricing as a probabilistic statement about possible Fed paths in coming years is too hawkish”

Interesting Trades:

Fed- Dovish vs pricing- Rec SFRM5Z5 Rec BOC meeting on Wed- 25 or more than 0 Deepseek- low quality dip on Nasdaq. Buy dips in NQH5 Earnings: ASML short MSFT long/ Meta long Earnings: Oracle/ Microsoft/ Amazon vs NVDA Long Copper into Chinese seasonality and Lunar new year destocking.

Weekend News flow:

Trump ridicules Denmark and insists US will take Greenland – FT Meta's chief AI scientist says DeepSeek's success shows that "open source models better vs proprietary ones" President Trump said he wants to "clean out" the Gaza Strip and urged Jordan and Egypt German Election Taboos Broken as Merz and Musk Flirt With AfD Baltic Sea data cable damaged in latest case of potential sabotage Reeves seeks to unlock billions from UK pension schemes for investment- FT

Charts:

Chart 1 GS Flow of funds last week:

Chart 2: Mag Seven: EPS expectations slowing- buying opportunity on a lower bar ( BBG)

Chart 3: SPX short and USD shorts capitulation was at full speed.

Chart 4: Corporate Insiders are dumping shares at the fastest pace in history (data going back to 1988)

Chart 5: Gold continues to be one of the highest conviction/ trend trades out of the gates in 2025. (Goldman)

More in the full Goldman note available to pro subs.