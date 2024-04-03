Multiple Buildings Collapse After Taiwan Shaken By Pair Of Powerful Earthquakes, Tsunami Warning Issued

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 followed by a smaller quake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck off Taiwan’s eastern coast Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey, prompting tsunami warnings in southern Japan.

The first quake, with a magnitude of 7.4, struck at 7:58pm ET (7:58am local time) and had an epicenter located about 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of the city of Hualien and shook buildings in the capital Taipei.

The second quake, with a magnitude of 6.5, hit 13 minutes later at 8:11pm ET, and was lcoated at almost the exact same spot as the first one: its epicenter was about 11 kilometers northeast of Hualien City.

Tsunami waves are possible along the Taiwan coast, the Pacific Tsunami warning center said. A tsunami warning was also issued for southwestern Japan’s Okinawa prefecture after the region was rocked by the quake.

Local residents were urged to evacuate from an expected tsunami of as high as 3 meters, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A tsunami warning — meaning waves of up to 3 meters are possible — was issued for Okinawa on Wednesday morning after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan, according to the Meteorological Agency. https://t.co/6AtF6Kjr2l — The Japan Times (@japantimes) April 3, 2024

Unconfirmed clips posted on X showed landslides in the aftermath of the strong quake.

WATCH: Strong earthquake causes landslide in eastern Taiwan pic.twitter.com/SQZFyd7zgj — BNO News (@BNONews) April 3, 2024

Others reported that multiple buildings had collapsed in Taiwan in the aftermath of the quake.

BREAKING: Multiple buildings collapse after quake hits eastern Taiwan - witnesses pic.twitter.com/VcdavC7abb — BNO News (@BNONews) April 3, 2024

Turning to markets, the USDTWD is trading at 32.055/075, near Tuesday's levels. Local equities are down 0.53%. New Taipei City, a satellite city outside of Taipei, has declared closure of schools and offices. Local equities and FX market remains will continue to operate.