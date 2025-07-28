print-icon
print-icon

Multiple People Shot At Blackstone's New York Headquarters; Shooter Killed Himself

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Watch live feed here:

 

*  *  *

Update (2030ET): U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X that U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, has set up a command post to assist with the shooting at 345 Park Avenue, the site of Blackstone's headquarters. She also stated that FBI agents have arrived at the scene.

*  *  *

Update (1930ET): It is being reported that the shooter has been found dead on the 33rd floor of the building. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

*  *  *

An active shooter has been reported at 345 Park Avenue, the site of Blackstone's headquarters as well as some offices belonging to the National Football League, an NYPD senior official told Bloomberg News.

According to a social media report, the perpetrator is a Middle Eastern man with a bulletproof vest who is "running around with an AR-15 and shooting."

According to ABC, at least one civilian and one police officer have been shot, while Bloomberg reports that at least three people have been taken to a hospital, according to a fire department official. 

While news of the attack is still scarce, the Viral News NYC account reports that the suspect has shot himself. 

*Developing...  

Loading recommendations...