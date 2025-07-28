Multiple People Shot At Blackstone's New York Headquarters; Shooter Killed Himself

Watch live feed here:

* * *

Update (2030ET): U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X that U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, has set up a command post to assist with the shooting at 345 Park Avenue, the site of Blackstone's headquarters. She also stated that FBI agents have arrived at the scene.

Our US Attorney in New York Jay Clayton @SDNYnews has set up a command post to assist with the shooting in New York City and local FBI agents are on the scene. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 29, 2025

* * *

Update (1930ET): It is being reported that the shooter has been found dead on the 33rd floor of the building. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

* * *

An active shooter has been reported at 345 Park Avenue, the site of Blackstone's headquarters as well as some offices belonging to the National Football League, an NYPD senior official told Bloomberg News.

According to a social media report, the perpetrator is a Middle Eastern man with a bulletproof vest who is "running around with an AR-15 and shooting."

Multiple people shot included a police officer in Manhattan.



There’s an active shooter as we speak.



A Middle Eastern perpetrator with a bulletproof vest is running around with a A.R. 15 and shooting. pic.twitter.com/B9PxL0IcRQ — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) July 28, 2025

According to ABC, at least one civilian and one police officer have been shot, while Bloomberg reports that at least three people have been taken to a hospital, according to a fire department official.

Heres the first look at the shooter pic.twitter.com/TFqidvigEP — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) July 28, 2025

While news of the attack is still scarce, the Viral News NYC account reports that the suspect has shot himself.

Update. Its coming over that the terrorist shot himself — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) July 28, 2025

*Developing...