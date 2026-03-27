Musk Targets Retail Investors For Up To 30% Of SpaceX's IPO Shares

Elon Musk is planning a highly unconventional IPO for SpaceX, aiming to make it one of the largest public offerings ever, with a target raise in the tens of billions, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Instead of relying solely on the standard investor roadshow, he is considering bringing investors directly to SpaceX sites, where they could tour facilities and potentially witness rocket launches—turning the pitch into an immersive experience designed to build excitement and demand.

A central part of the strategy is reshaping who gets access to shares. Musk wants to allocate a much larger share of the IPO to retail investors—possibly a third or more—far above the typical allocation. He is also exploring giving priority access to loyal supporters, such as Tesla shareholders and individuals who have backed his other ventures, reinforcing his pattern of rewarding his existing base.

The WSJ writes that at the same time, SpaceX may depart from traditional IPO rules around insider selling. Some early investors could be required to hold their shares longer than usual to help stabilize the stock, while others might face fewer restrictions and be allowed to sell earlier.