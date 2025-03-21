Musk Tells Tesla Staff "Hang On To Stock" As Leftist NGOs Try Crashing It

Elon Musk appeared in a Tesla all-hands meeting late Thursday on X, offering words of encouragement and a vision of a bright future for the most American-made car manufacturer—despite repeated domestic terrorism attacks by leftists aligned with the imploding Democratic Party, which have made it their clear mission to crash the stock. With Tesla shares down about 42% year-to-date, Musk told employees, "Hang on to your stock."

Here are the highlights from Musk's Q1 2025 Tesla All-Hands Meeting (list courtesy of X user Cern Basher):

Have produced over 7 million vehicles globally

Will surpass 10 million next year.

At times there are rocky times, a little bit of stormy weather

But the future is bright

Tesla remains the company of choice for people to work for

Lots of opportunity for upward mobility

Tesla's work related injury rate has declined over time

Where does AI and robots fit into the sustainability picture?

It's about sustainable abundance for al

Model Y became the best-selling vehicle on earth for two years in a row and will be again this year.

Cybertruck became the best selling electric pick-up truck, instantly.

On track to complete the Semi factory - will make millions of the Tesla Semi - will also have the ability to go autonomous down the road.

Five years from now, autonomous Teslas will be everywhere - regulatory globally.

The Megapack and Powerwall team is knocking it out of the park

Cell manufacturing - we're making the most efficient cell in the world - lowest cost per kWh

Cortex 1 - used for AI training. Over 50,000 active GPUs - soon to be 100,000 GPUs - making it top five in the world

Tesla self-driving will be 10x better than human drivers

Optimus is going into production this year - the new 22 DOF hand is now in production

Tesla is the leader in real-world AI - what we learned from the cars we transferred to the bot

Optimus will be the biggest product of all time by far - nothing will be even close - I think it will be 10x bigger than any other product ever made

Full summary here:

Q1 2025 Tesla All-Hands Meeting



Highlights from Elon's comments:



- have produced over 7 million vehicles globally.

- will surpass 10 million next year.

- at times there are rocky times, a little bit of stormy weather.

- but the future is bright.

- Tesla remains the company of… pic.twitter.com/bQKoKJWwtI — Cern Basher (@CernBasher) March 21, 2025

"If you read the news, it feels like Armageddon," Musk told workers, adding, "I understand if you don't want to buy our product, but you don't have to burn it down. That's a bit unreasonable."

🚨🇺🇸FBI NOW PROBING TESLA ARSON AS TERRORISM



The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is now investigating a firebomb attack on Tesla’s Las Vegas facility after a suspect torched cars with Molotov cocktails and fired into vehicles.



Trump has vowed to treat Tesla vandals as… https://t.co/awbZITbhvF pic.twitter.com/vHCs5TYzgv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 19, 2025

This year, Tesla shares are down 42% (as of Thursday's close) amid fears of weakening demand. Goldman laid this out the other week:

Musk also told workers: "What I'm saying is hang on to your stock."

Meanwhile, Democrats and their shady NGO allies have openly plotted—and stated explicitly—their plans to crash Tesla stock

This was my favorite speaker, the independent journalist and hacker who tells us the entire point of these organized protests are to tank Tesla stock.



Not a lawyer but this seems illegal to me. pic.twitter.com/9V2aNrdDR2 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 20, 2025

Other Democrats have resorted to firebombing Tesla locations.

Breaking: A Portland far-left extremist has been arrested over the firebombing and shooting attacks on @Tesla in Salem, Ore.



Adam Matthew Lansky (b. Nov 1983) has been federally charged by the DOJ with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device. He's accused of… pic.twitter.com/PxAGap722S — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2025

And other Democrats have openly rooted for the death of the most made-in American car company.

If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025

As soon as Democrats saw their USAID slush fund cut by Elon Musk's DOGE and the Trump administration, they pivoted from trying to blame the Biden-Harris regime's egg crisis on Trump to launching an effort to crash Tesla stock—while other leftist revolutionaries aligned with the party resort to domestic terrorism.

No wonder the Democratic Party is polling at record lows…