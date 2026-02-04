'Nearly Indestructible' Fuel: Nano Nuclear CEO Talks 'Laser Enrichment' On Shawn Ryan Show

2025 was a watershed moment for the US nuclear industry: enthusiasm for a global nuclear renaissance gripped the investment community as the valuations for publicly traded companies were pushed into the stratosphere. Tickers associated with nuclear reactors were pushed up several hundred percentage points, with Nano Nuclear one of the best performers of the year.

Nano Nuclear's chairman and founder, Jay Yu, sat down recently on the Shawn Ryan Show and discussed his company's mission and technology.

The Vigilance Elite Production of SRS EP. 275 with Jay Yu is live on the Shawn Ryan Show YouTube channel! https://t.co/otnVoaUQNM pic.twitter.com/9y8TAIzfpM — Shawn Ryan Show (@ShawnRyanShow) January 29, 2026

The nuclear portion of the discussion focused around the global demand for new sustainable energy and how companies like Nano are answering that call.

With energy widely understood to be the true bottleneck of AI adoption and economic affordability, companies are developing new innovative ways to rapidly deploy gigawatts of nuclear-powered energy generation capacity.

Nano recently broke ground at the University of Illinois for the construction of their flagship reactor design, the Kronos reactor.

Kronos is a high-temperature, gas-cooled reactor using TRISO as fuel and helium as a coolant.

Tri-structural Isotropic (TRISO) fuel was described by Yu as nearly indestructible and lined with tank armor, which is an accurate description given its multiple layers of pyrolytic carbon and silicon carbide.

One of the highlights of gas reactors is their ability to be "walk-away safe".

This means their design utilizes passive cooling features in the event of an extended loss of power due to natural disaster or massive electrical system failures – the plant prevents a meltdown or explosion like Fukushima and Chernobyl all on its own.

Yu went on to highlight the modularity of smaller reactor designs. This means the majority of the parts are fabricated in a factory and then shipped to the site and connected like Lego bricks at the location to dramatically reduce construction times.

Additional features such as a lack of required water cooling enable the possibility of data centers being built out in desert locations in the U.S. and the Middle East.

The potential of building several reactors to power one data center, vice one large reactor, enables the take down of single or multiple units at a time for refueling/maintenance without losing power to the load is a massive advantage.

Much more in the full clip: watch it here.