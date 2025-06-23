Nap Time And Ping Pong: Inside Gen Z's Batsh*t Crazy Expectations For A Workplace

According to a new Resume.io survey, nearly one in six Americans under 28 won’t even look at a job unless it comes with a designated nap zone.

Yes, nap pods — the latest dealbreaker for Gen-Z job hunters, according to the NY Post.

“It’s clear Gen-Z isn’t shy about voicing what they want from today’s workplace,” said Amanda Augustine, career coach and resident expert at Resume.io, which polled 1,000 professionals nationwide. “For many, it goes beyond salary and health insurance.”

Apparently, what it does include is snoozing on the clock, playing ping pong, and hanging out with dogs.

The NY Post writes that one in five Gen-Zers insists on having a “fun room” with games. The same number flat-out refuse to work anywhere that isn’t pet-friendly — a stance that makes millennials look easygoing and boomers practically spartan by comparison.

And don’t expect them to be impressed just because the office has kombucha on tap. A third of Gen-Z expects free snacks and lunch like it's a constitutional right. Even then, many would prefer not to come in at all. A full third say a four-day workweek is non-negotiable, and one in four wants extended sabbaticals — for “personal development” or, let’s be real, globe-trotting.

“These aren’t just nice-to-have extras; they reflect a shifting view around well-being,” Augustine added.

Augustine explained the broader cultural shift, saying younger workers are “pushing back against the old model of constant hustle and burnout” in favor of something more livable — or at least more entertaining.

She also had a warning for companies hoping to recruit the next wave of workers: “Companies that dismiss these priorities as frivolous may find it increasingly difficult to attract and retain top talent.”

For the record, despite all the fun-and-games chatter, the top workplace perk across all ages remains good old-fashioned paid overtime — with 76% calling it a must-have.