Narcan, the overdose-reversal drug hailed as a lifesaver, is now being weaponized against San Francisco’s drug users, , according to ABC 7.

The San Francisco Standard, in a report shared by ABC7 News, details how some residents frustrated with open drug use are allegedly using Narcan not to save lives, but to inflict harm.

"A couple of instances I heard was someone was sleeping in U.N. Plaza and they basically felt somebody putting this plastic nozzle up their nose and then they woke up to crazy withdrawals and the person was telling them that they couldn't sleep in the plaza," said SF Standard reporter David Sjoestedt. "And, the allegation is that this wasn't somebody who thought they were overdosing, it was somebody who wanted them to move."

Sjoestedt explained that Narcan can trigger immediate and severe withdrawal symptoms: “a lot of pain, anxiety, throwing up, and wild temperature fluctuations.” A UCSF health expert told the SF Standard that misusing the drug in this way should be considered assault.

ABC writes that the city’s Department of Public Health reaffirmed Narcan’s intended use: it should only be administered if someone appears to be overdosing. Using it to deliberately cause suffering, the department stressed, is “inhumane.”

And of course, the disturbing misuse of Narcan in San Francisco underscores a broader failure of the city’s liberal policies, which have poured resources into harm reduction without addressing the root causes of addiction, homelessness, and public safety. Instead of creating real solutions, officials have enabled an environment where even life-saving tools are twisted into instruments of cruelty—leaving both residents and vulnerable addicts caught in the chaos of a city unraveling.

* * *

Looking for some quick ideas before tonight's 11PM EST deadline?

Steak Lover's Bundle - the steaks, the whole steaks, and nothing but the steaks (top seller)

Elkins Texas Lasagna and Meatballs - clean, rich, satisfying comfort food