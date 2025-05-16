National Police Week: A Tribute To Our Law Enforcement Heroes

Authored by Rep. Elise Stefanik via RealClearPolitics,

This National Police Week, we pause to honor the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities. We remember the brave officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, and we express our deepest gratitude to those who continue to serve with unwavering dedication. It is an important moment to reflect on the courage, sacrifice, and selflessness that law enforcement officers demonstrate daily, particularly in Upstate New York and across our great state.

To the law enforcement officers of Upstate New York, the North Country, and everywhere else across our nation: Thank you. Your service does not go unnoticed, and your commitment to keeping our communities safe is deeply appreciated. I stand with you, and I will continue fighting for policies that prioritize the safety of our communities, ensuring that you have the resources and support needed to do your vital work.

In these challenging times, it’s crucial that we stand up for those who serve us. While the far left continues to push anti-police rhetoric and policies that put our officers in dangerous positions, it’s more important than ever to back the blue. The far-left “Defund the Police” movement and the dangerous rise of anti-police sentiment threaten the very fabric of our communities. Our law enforcement officers are the backbone of our safety and security, and they deserve the respect, resources, and protection to do their jobs effectively. Their hard work ensures that law-abiding citizens can live in peace, free from fear.

Unfortunately, many on the left in Albany, Washington, and across the nation are taking law enforcement for granted. Policies like reckless bail reforms and calls to defund the police only endanger our communities. It’s time we recognize the critical role our officers play in public safety and stop allowing radical left movements to jeopardize their ability to serve and protect.

During my tenure in Congress, I have worked tirelessly to provide officers with the resources, training, and recognition they deserve. I introduced bills aimed at bolstering funding for police departments, improving officer safety, and enhancing mental health services for law enforcement personnel. I also have been a vocal proponent of holding criminals accountable while ensuring that police officers have the necessary protections to do their jobs without fear of unjust retribution.

In Upstate New York, we are fortunate to have some of the most dedicated law enforcement officers in the country. Their work has resulted in our district having one of the lowest crime rates in the nation.

I’m proud to stand with them and will always fight for policies that support law enforcement and keep our communities safe.

National Police Week may only last seven days, but the gratitude and respect we owe to our men and women in blue should echo every single day. Thank you to our heroes in uniform, and may we continue to support and protect them in their mission to safeguard us all.

Republican Elise Stefanik represents New York’s 21st District in Congress.