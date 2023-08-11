Nearly 10,000 People Offer To Legally Change Name To 'Subway' In Bid For Free Sandwiches For Life

Today in "further proof that inflation is making it difficult for people to afford a single, solitary meal" news...

Just days after announcing a promotion where someone who legally changes their name to "Subway" will receive free sandwiches for life from the chain of the same name, the response has been overwhelming.

Nearly 10,000 people have already volunteered to legally change their names to "Subway" within 96 hours of the company's announcement of the promotion, according to a new report from NBC.

Subway's "name change challenge" was announced on July 26th and stated: "Between August 1 and August 4, Subway superfans and sandwich lovers can visit SubwayNameChange.com, and enter to win free Subway Deli Heroes for life if they commit to legally change their name. Subway will select one lucky winner to earn free sandwiches and assume an iconic new identity. Subway will provide the winner with money to reimburse them for legal and processing costs for the name change, making it easy and effortless to become Subway and enjoy a lifetime of delicious subs."

This month, one winner will be selected from the group and will receive not only free sandwiches, but also legal and processing costs to formally complete the name change, the report says.

Subway has been using the promotion to get the word out about using freshly sliced meats in U.S. restaurants.

"Subway brand love and dedication run deep, especially when free sandwiches are up for grabs. In 2022, one superfan camped out for two days to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for free Subway for life. Now, the addition of freshly sliced meats at Subway, showcased on its new Deli Hero subs, is inspiring a whole new level of passion," the company wrote in its PR.

The chain is also in the process of attempting to find a buyer for a price of up to $9 billion, but so far interest has been tepid from the market.

The chain has more than 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries.