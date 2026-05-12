Nelson Peltz's Trian Discussing Wendy's Go-Private Takeover

Shares of Wendy's jumped in premarket trading after the Financial Times reported that Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management is considering taking the hamburger chain private and is seeking investors to back the deal.

FT noted:

Trian in recent weeks has held discussions with outside investors, including in the Middle East, about financing a potential takeover of Wendy's, according to people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this year, Trian stated in a regulatory filing that Wendy's is "currently undervalued," fueling speculation that Peltz would push for significant changes.

FT's report continued:

Trian has not made a formal approach to buy Wendy's and there is no guarantee that the financing discussions will result in a takeover bid, the people said. Peltz pushed for Wendy's to consider strategic options in 2022 before backing down a year later.

Trian's possible take-private bid comes as Wendy's stock remains locked in a 72% bear market since its 2020 peak near $25 per share. The chain has faced sluggish traffic, higher beef costs, and intensified competition from McDonald's, Burger King, and Chipotle.

Wendy's shares track USDA retail beef prices (inverted) ...

Wendy's is currently executing a "Fresh Start" turnaround plan to boost U.S. sales, update its menu, and shutter underperforming restaurants.

For Peltz, Wendy's current valuation appears to be 'price is right'…