Nestle To Stop Using Artificial Dyes By Mid-2026

It's another resounding success for the MAHA movement that has left us thinking why on Earth were these steps not taken any sooner. And of course, we know the answer: the food lobby that RFK and his administration has been hell bent on not taking their cues from.

Nestlé announced Wednesday it will remove artificial colors from its U.S. food and beverage products by mid-2026, according to CBS.

“We are always looking for different ways to offer great tasting, compelling choices for our consumers. As their diverse dietary preferences and nutritional needs evolve, we evolve with them,” said Nestlé U.S. CEO Marty Thompson. “Serving and delighting people is at the heart of everything we do and every decision that we make,” he added.

The company said it has gradually eliminated synthetic dyes over the past decade, with 90% of its U.S. portfolio already dye-free. However, some products like Nesquik Banana Strawberry milk still contain Red 3.

Nestlé previously pledged to remove artificial dyes in 2015 but did not fully follow through.

CBS writes that other major food companies are making similar moves. Kraft Heinz and General Mills both announced plans last week to eliminate artificial dyes from U.S. products by 2027. General Mills also aims to remove them from cereals and all K–12 school foods by mid-2026.

Public and regulatory pressure is growing. A recent AP-NORC poll shows about two-thirds of Americans support removing dyes and added sugars from processed foods. California and West Virginia have banned artificial dyes in school meals, and Texas will require a new warning label starting in 2027 for foods with ingredients "not recommended for human consumption" in Australia, Canada, the EU, or the U.K.

Federal oversight is increasing as well. In January, just before President Trump took office, Red 3 was banned from food due to cancer concerns. In April, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said the agency would seek to phase out synthetic dyes by the end of 2026, relying largely on voluntary action from the food industry.