Netflix's Live TV Pivot Exposes Growing Engagement Crisis As Shares Falter

Netflix shares are teetering on the edge of a bear market after a brutal stretch of underperformance and one of the stock's worst first-half starts in two decades. Subscriber engagement has become an increasing concern for the streaming giant, and a new report suggests management may be considering a risky pivot toward live television to revive viewing time and strengthen its advertising business.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix management is weighing live channels, third-party streaming bundles, and additional sports rights as it seeks to reverse declining subscriber engagement.

Here's more from the report:

To bolster engagement, executives at the company have recently discussed adding live channels that would continuously stream certain programs, or shows and films from a certain genre, according to people familiar with the matter. The company has also explored bundling other subscription-based streaming services, including NBCUniversal's Peacock, into its offering. It would sell those subscriptions through its main app as rivals such as Amazon.com and Apple have long done, some of the people said. Netflix's discussions about adding TV channels and potentially streaming bundles, which would appear like tiles on the streamer's home page, show how the company is willing to pivot from its roots.

The pivot comes as audience measurement firm Nielsen reports that Netflix's share of TV viewership fell to 7.8% in April, its lowest level since May 2025.

Netflix's share of streaming time has also declined, falling from 21% to 17% over the two-year period ending in March 2026 amid intense competition from rival platforms such as Disney+ and YouTube TV.

Here is what Wall Street desks are saying, courtesy of Bloomberg:

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Geetha Ranganathan

The plans are "likely to reignite focus on engagement, a key driver of advertising and long-term revenue growth"

"The strategy makes sense given the launch of French broadcaster TF1's linear channels, which lifted viewing by 16% in three weeks"

Citizens analyst Matthew Condon

If engagement slows and churn begins to rise, the core structural advantage begins to erode

"This is ultimately what is prompting Netflix to explore Live TV and subscription bundle partnerships"

Vital Knowledge

Netflix is facing a dip in subscriber engagement amid rising competition, which is a worrying trend

While Netflix remains the top streaming leader, its shares have nearly been halved since peaking in mid-2025.

Shares so far this year are teetering on the edge of a bear market, with first-half performance among the worst in two decades.

The underperformance in the stock comes not just from the subscriber engagement crisis but also from the company's disappointing guidance for the second quarter, including lower year-over-year operating margins.