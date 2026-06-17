NetJets Business Jet Crashes On Texas Highway

The aviation world has endured a turbulent week, with a series of high-profile incidents spanning a fighter jet crash, a B-52 bomber crash, and now a business jet that went down on a Texas highway in the overnight hours.

A NetJets Cessna 680 Citation Latitude (N523QS) crashed on a Texas highway while attempting an emergency landing near Laredo International Airport, Texas.

NetJets confirmed to Fox News that its Cessna 680 Citation Latitude was involved in the accident but did not provide details on what led to the emergency landing.

Fox provided more details:

The plane was carrying six people when it crashed on Loop 20 in Laredo, Texas, shortly after 10 p.m., according to Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department. Baeza also said a vehicle was struck by the aircraft. It was not immediately clear if the person killed was in the aircraft or on the ground.

Footage shows the small business jet partially on fire and split in half while good Samaritans and law enforcement attempted to rescue passengers and crew.

First responders seen breaking cockpit window at plane crash scene near Loop 20 in Laredo, Texas. https://t.co/0L5hk8yMwB pic.twitter.com/euAazbd7kl — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 17, 2026

On Monday, a USAF B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed in California, while a military F/A-18 Hornet crashed 55 miles southeast of Seattle, Washington, on Saturday.