New GLP-1 Survey Finds Users Cutting Restaurant Spend

Last week's GLP-1 headlines included Novo Nordisk partnering with telehealth platforms Hims & Hers, LifeMD, and Ro to offer its weight-loss drug Wegovy directly to consumers at substantial discounts, aiming to improve affordability and access. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly reported robust demand for its rival anti-obesity medication, Mounjaro.

We've occasionally highlighted key trends in the GLP-1 space and consumer sentiment around these drugs. The latest consumer pulse comes from a new survey conducted by financial website FinanceBuzz.

FinanceBuzz surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults earlier this year and asked whether they have used GLP-1 drugs and for what purpose. What they found is that more than half of the GLP-1 users (52%) dialed back their spending at restaurants. About 37% reduced spending on alcohol, and about 29% reduced supermarket spending.

The survey provided a snapshot of top concerns about GLP-1 drugs from users and potential users...

About 20% of Americans have tried GLP-1s.

Most Americans don't plan on starting GLP-1s. However, many are considering the need to lose weight.

In a separate survey, a KFF Health Tracking Poll of 1,500 adult participants in late April found that about 6% of U.S. adults, or over 15 million people, were taking GLP-1s.

One key finding of the KFF poll was that 43% were diagnosed with diabetes by a doctor, 25% were diagnosed with heart disease, and a doctor told 22% that they were overweight or obese.

The big news of affordability this past week—since that's on everyone's minds who wants to take GLP-1s—is the Wegovy addition to Hims & Hers at a very affordable price.

What's also affordable is eating healthy and exercising.