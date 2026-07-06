New Jersey Lawmakers Pass Bill To Establish Large Load Data Center Tariff

By Zachary Skidmore of DataCenterDynamics

New Jersey lawmakers have passed a bill that will direct the state's Board of Public Utilities (PUC) to establish a dedicated data center tariff for facilities with a capacity of 50MW or more, in an attempt to shield other ratepayers from cost increases tied to new builds.

A similar bill was originally proposed in June of last year by Democratic assemblymen Dave Bailey and Joe Danielsen. However, that initial bill was pocket-vetoed by then-governor Phil Murphy, who did not sign it before his term ended.

CoreSite’s NY3 data center is located in Secaucus and offers more than 138,000 square feet of capacity.CoreSite

Following the veto, the bill was replaced with S731, which proposed broader protections than the previous bill. It will now head to Democratic governor Mikie Sherrill for final approval. Assemblyman David Bailey Jr. said Sherrill's office was involved in drafting the latest version and expressed optimism she would sign it.

The new bill is broader than the previously vetoed bill, applying to both existing and new facilities, and lowering the threshold from 100MW. It also aggregates facilities that are under common ownership or on contiguous sites, treating them as a single large data center for purposes of the threshold.

Other provisions in the bill include requiring data centers to demonstrate their project is not proposed elsewhere to avoid speculative applications, providing financial guarantees to take or pay for at least 85 percent of the requested service for ten years, and committing to demand response and flexibility programs. In addition, the bill mandates that large data center customers be curtailed before residential customers during grid emergencies.

It will also require the PUC to prioritize interconnection for data centers that make binding commitments to bring their own clean generation or storage.

The bill is the latest to be passed within a state legislature, with several already enshrined in law, and many others currently making their way through the approval process.

Last month, regulators in Oregon approved a new rate class for data centers and other large loads, which is now in effect.

Before this, Oklahoma’s governor, Kevin Stitt, signed into law a new bill aimed at protecting ratepayers in the state from rising utility and infrastructure costs associated with data centers. This closely followed Florida, whose governor signed into law a similar bill that prohibited utilities from passing data center infrastructure costs on to residential and small-business ratepayers and required large-scale users to bear their full cost of service.

Other states to see similar rules proposed and passed include Ohio, North Carolina, and Virginia, to name a few.