New Mexico Bets Big On Fusion And Defense Startups

New Mexico’s $70 billion sovereign wealth fund is making a major push to attract advanced technology industries to the state, betting that sectors such as nuclear fusion, defense systems, and advanced manufacturing can generate both financial returns and local economic growth, according to Bloomberg.

A centerpiece of the effort is a proposed $1 billion research and manufacturing campus by startup Pacific Fusion near Albuquerque. The company is working to commercialize nuclear fusion, the reaction that powers the sun and stars, though practical power generation remains years away. To help support the effort, the New Mexico State Investment Council has committed hundreds of millions of dollars to venture capital funds that invest in fusion companies, signaling that capital will be available if firms choose to build and expand in the state.

The strategy reflects a broader overhaul of New Mexico’s in-state investment program. Over the past three years, the fund has allocated about $1.8 billion to dozens of venture capital managers willing to invest in local opportunities, with roughly one out of every five private-equity dollars directed toward the initiative since 2022.

Officials say the goal is to back industries where New Mexico has structural advantages, including aerospace, national security technology, and energy innovation. The state hosts major federal research hubs such as Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories, as well as Spaceport America, where Virgin Galactic conducts commercial spaceflight operations. These facilities, combined with large tracts of sparsely populated desert land, have made the state attractive to startups developing capital-intensive technologies that require testing space and specialized infrastructure.

Bloomberg writes that defense technology is emerging as another pillar of the investment strategy. Startup Castelion, founded by former engineers from SpaceX, is building a large manufacturing campus in Sandoval County aimed at scaling production of hypersonic strike weapons. Such systems, capable of traveling at extremely high speeds and maneuvering in flight, are becoming a priority for the U.S. military as rival powers develop similar capabilities. The project is expected to generate hundreds of jobs and significant economic activity in the region, illustrating how venture-backed defense startups are increasingly tied to national industrial policy.

The initiative also aligns with a broader shift in venture capital toward sectors tied to national security, supply chains, and heavy industry. As the U.S. government emphasizes competition with China and the rebuilding of domestic manufacturing capacity, investors are channeling more money into energy infrastructure, aerospace systems, and defense technologies rather than purely software companies. For states with abundant land and research institutions, this shift may create new opportunities to host large-scale technology projects.

Still, the approach carries risks. Earlier versions of New Mexico’s local investment program struggled to deliver returns and lost more than $500 million on past deals, raising concerns about mixing economic development goals with investment decisions. State officials say the redesigned program is intended to avoid those pitfalls by prioritizing financial performance while still encouraging venture firms to consider opportunities within New Mexico. Early results show modest returns so far, though most of the investments remain too young to fully evaluate.

Ultimately, the state is betting that attracting companies at the frontier of emerging technologies could reshape its economic landscape. Projects such as Pacific Fusion’s proposed campus and Castelion’s weapons facility illustrate the ambition behind the strategy: using the state’s oil wealth to seed industries that could define the next generation of energy and defense technology, while positioning New Mexico as a hub for advanced innovation.